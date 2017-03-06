Chiefs offer Katsande improved deal, contract close

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have taken one step closer to agreeing terms with midfielder, Willard Katsande, after offering him an improved deal recently.

The Siya crew recently reported that the 31-year-old’s future was in doubt after he received interest from other clubs around the world, and that – at that stage – the Amakhosi were refusing to budge on their initial offer.

However, the latest news coming out of Naturena is that Chiefs have tabled a new improved offer to the Zimbabwean in an attempt to make sure they don’t lose Katsande – a vital cog in the Amakhosi machine – on a free transfer in a few months’ time.

It has always been thought that, with the right offer, Katsande was eager to prolong his stay with the Glamour Boys having spent the best years of his career there, and this new offering may be enough to convince him to stick around.