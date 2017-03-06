Cars shortage cripple Mhondoro-Ngezi police

By Farayi Machamire

Police in Mhondoro-Ngezi are finding it difficult to attend to crime scenes due to a severe shortage of vehicles, officer commanding Mashonaland West province Rangarirai Mushaurwa has said.

She said the single Land Rover Defender vehicle that has been servicing the area — dogged by rampant stock theft — is currently broken down, deepening the crisis.

To assist, Mhondoro-Ngezi Zanu PF MP Mike Gava donated a fleet of bicycles.

The senior assistant commissioner said this at the ground-breaking ceremony of a new police post in Mhondoro-Ngezi ward one, which is expected to bring relief to villagers, who are currently walking tens of kilometres to the nearest station.

“We all know that your vehicle, the Defender, is in Harare where it is being repaired,” Mushaurwa said, adding that “…bringing police officers closer to the people will greatly assist us carry out our work.”

One villager, Johnson Chipayi — who initiated the project — said he was neither a politician nor aspired for high office, but was driven by need for development.

Gava said “this police post comes at a time we are set to receive the constituency development fund. So work is already starting and I will do all I can to develop this constituency”.

Mushaurwa said: “I want to take this opportunity and say out of all the police stations under my purview in Mashonaland West, the stations under Mamina is where I get most of the complaints against police.”

Mamina was once under Kadoma Central Police Station before it became a police station in 1993.

It is currently the parent station to Manyoni police post, Bumbe police base and Kadhani police base. Daily News