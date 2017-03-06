Bus crash woman battles to get $300 compensation

By Oliver Kazunga

A Hwange woman has alleged that Bravo Bus Company is refusing to pay compensation following an accident that resulted in her child’s arm being amputated and the family incurring about $8 000 in medical bills.

The accident, which killed three people on the spot and injured 35 others occurred near Halfway Lodge on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on November 28.

The bus which was travelling from Victoria Falls to Harare with about 45 passengers, veered off the road and landed on its side.

In an interview, Mrs Nyaradzo Ginyani who was among the passengers together with her daughter Buhlebenkosi, said her child has since been amputated and the family incurred about $8 000 in medical bills.

Mrs Ginyani said she had tried on several occasions to engage the bus company to assist her to pay the medical bills through an insurance company to no avail.

“After the accident, my daughter was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital for some few hours before being transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

“We later moved her to Mater Dei Hospital where doctors recommended that she be amputated,” she said.

Mrs Ginyani said they engaged Bravo for assistance and through an insurance company, the family was told only $300 could be paid but were yet to be paid.

Contacted for comment an official from the bus company promised that her boss would call back but the official had not done so by the time of going to print yesterday. The Chronicle