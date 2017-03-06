Bulawayo Bomber knocks out Vermeulen

By Ricky Zililo

Heavyweight cage fighter Elvis ‘Bulawayo Bomber’ Moyo bounced back to winning ways on Saturday night by knocking out Mike Vermeulen at Carnival City in Johannesburg.

The South Africa-based Moyo made up for his Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) Africa title fight loss to Andrew van Zyl in October last year to knockout Vermeulen in two minutes 40 seconds.

Speaking from his Johannesburg base yesterday, Moyo was happy with his win and is hoping the victory will aid his cause for another title shot.

“I’m happy with this victory and that I stopped Mike, who had gone for four matches without a loss. I got him with one combination and knocked him out. I really enjoyed the fight and reaped the fruits of my sacrifice and the amount of training I put in. What I want now is another fight and who knows, even a title fight will do. I’ve shown that I’m capable of beating the best and I feel I deserve a title fight,” said Moyo.

This was Moyo’s eighth career win from 12 bouts.

The Bulawayo Bomber’s other victories were over Sors ‘Guru’ Grobbelaar in his debut cage fight in March 2014, Wilhelm ‘Tiny’ Strauss in August and Didier-Kilola in November of the same year.

He also beat Lance Cerenio in February 2015, Vandam Mbuyi’s defeat was in December 2015 and he beat Ricky Misholas in June 2016.

In August 2016, Moyo overcame Japanese mixed martial arts veteran Kiyoshi Tamura in the fourth round in a fight staged in Tokyo.

Moyo lost twice in 2014 to Brendon Groenwald and Andrew van Zyl.

His third loss was in June 2015 when he was knocked out by Kowalkowski.

He again lost to Van Zyl in the EFC title fight last year. The Chronicle