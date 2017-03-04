Zimbabwean man who saved two children from Manchester house fire to be deported from UK

43
2341

By Mark Piggott | International Business Times |

An asylum seeker from Zimbabwe, who was hailed for his bravery after saving children from a house fire in which two adults died, is to be deported.

46-year-old Robert Chilowa at his home in Withington, Manchester, which he is trying to save after being told he has outstayed his welcome in the UK. Mr Chilowa, who came to the UK in 2001, says he is facing deportation back to Zimbabwe, where he says he fears for his safety, a month after being hailed a hero when he saved children from a fatal house fire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo: Pat Hurst/PA Wire

Robert Chilowa, 46, ran into a burning house in Withington, Manchester on 10 February and rescued two children from a fire which killed their grandparents Mohammed Awad (56) and Hasma (47). Another girl survived after jumping from a window.

Mr Chilowa, who was hospitalised for smoke inhalation following the blaze, received a letter from immigration officials on 1 March telling him it was safe for him to return home and must leave the UK within 12 days.

Mr Chilowa was also told all his benefits were being stopped and that if he needed help he could try the Red Cross, Salvation Army or religious organisations in the meantime.

“It is a slap in the face,” said Mr Chilowa (quoted in The Telegraph). “Friends said, ‘When are you going to see the Queen? When are you going to be knighted? I did a great job but now what they are saying is, ‘Get lost.’ It really broke my heart what I’m going through now. I did nothing wrong. I don’t have a criminal record. Someone should have a heart.”

Mr Chilowa, who fled Zimbabwe in 2001 leaving his wife and two children, has not said why he believes he would be in danger if he returned to Zimbabwe.

“I came here for political asylum,” he told BBC News. “[Life] was very difficult. I left my son and my daughter and my family. There isn’t any change [in Zimbabwe] at all… There are still sanctions.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The UK has a proud history of granting asylum to those who need our protection and every case is assessed on its individual merits. If someone is found not to need our protection we expect them to leave the UK.”

A petition demanding Mr Chilowa be allowed to stay in the country had been signed by almost 3,000 people as of 4 March.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • …and his offense?

  • what a price to pay for a good deed

  • SHAME

  • He must go to his country and vote

  • Huya kumusha

  • Yaaa haachadiwi hakuchatsvi imwe imba aripo

  • Maitiro

  • God will reward you for the good work you did. You will help people but they will treat you badly-do good anyway.

  • Ummmmmmm Mwari mubatsireiwo pliz ashandire mhuri yake pliz .this guy is a hero .

  • Dzoka kumusha uzoita bravery iyoyo uchisvaer nyika

  • Dube

    No after 16 years. They are jocking, you are not going nowhere. Seek advice.

  • Chilowa? Is he really from Zimbabwe? Surname iyo ndeyekuZim here?

    • As long as he hv an Zimbabwean Identity he is a zimbabwean surname doesnt matter baba.

    • In Zim there Tongas, kalangas, Nambias, sothos, Vendas, Xhosas, Ndebeles, Shonas and many more.

    • Thanks I just wanted to know since there are some Malawians who claimed asylum vachiti maZimba then zvozobatwa kuti mayaz havasi. If he is from Zim surely they might give him another chance.

    • Lots of people in Zim of Malawian origin remember

    • I know, anaPhiri nemi anaMahommed 😃😃😃😃

    • zim is a true rainbow nation (not)****”**””””**

    • Kkkkkk

    • Yes tisu vacho machava

    • Most people from Manica land ,Mashona land central .Mash East originated from Mazambique

  • Robert it’s very sad …l pray that no weapon formed against you shall prosper as l speak be released from prison in the name of Jesus of Nazzareth. ….It’s bad for Nyarai and children

  • Shame wanguda You Deserve A Lot Man Why White People They Do This God Will Guide You Man And Watch You

  • That’s us zimbos we are just too gud

  • Nothing wrong with coming home my brother where no one can deport to anywhere

  • Let them deport him he will stay there for 2 days and come back

  • If he was doing it out of his heart he will nt hv a pbm about it , i think they are deporting him caz he is an illegal immigrant.

  • In Jesus name let the deal be reversed.Believe my broe God is God of imposibilities see God’s power just believe u are not going anywhere.

  • Well doing good is from your heart so you dont need to demand people to do you good because you did something good. Expect it in life that after doing good you can still be fucked up and accept it. Dont rush into a rage of fire for the British gvt to grant you visa. Snd honestly since 2001 until now what were you doing in UK without regularising your stay?

  • rules are rules finish and klaar

  • Come home son, its not like they are sending you to hell, there are 15million of us in Zim

  • home sweet home bro as long as you are alive ,the sky is the limit

  • Chikiti

    Many people had not planned to seek asylum before living home, as a result their cases had no merit due to lack of intelligent planning. It was as if we were caught unaware.

  • Easyman Bopoto

    Hero kuUK? Nxa zibenzi