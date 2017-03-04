Zanu PF youth raped during 40km walk from Mugabe birthday bash

By Mlondolozi Ndlovu

Bulawayo – A Zanu PF youth was raped as she walked from Matopo to Bulawayo after President Robert Mugabe’s birthday party which saw dozens more also endure a 40km plus walk after being dumped at the venue.

According to a petition sent to President Mugabe and his top leadership within Zanu PF, youths were forced to take the walk after some party officials allegedly stole fuel which was meant for their transport back home.

The youths were among thousands of party supporters who had attended the 93 year-old leader’s bash which was held in the Matebeleland South area last Saturday.

“The province received 6 800 litres of fuel for the transportation of youths to Matopos,” angry party youths revealed in the petition.

“Through a systematic and corrupt way, the secretary for transport Maqhawe Sibanda, conniving with Dean Hlomai converted 3 600 litres (of the allocation) into their personal use.

“A total of 15 buses were left with no fuel as the pair was alleging all the fuel allocation was being administered by Eunice Sandi Moyo who they also secretly accuse of taking the larger part (sic) of the stolen fuel.”

The fuel scam, youths allege, saw one of their members raped after separating with her colleagues while walking home in the dead of night.

No further details were revealed.

In the petition, the youths recommended that the officials cited as culprits in the scam and several other misdeeds be sacked from the party.

Zanu PF national youth chairperson Kudzanai Chipanga was not taking calls when attempts to seek his comment were made.

Mugabe’s annual birthday festivities have in the past been rocked by allegations of corruption by senior party officials who allegedly use the event to misappropriate resources meant for the gala.

A million-man march organised by party youths last year was also marred by a similar debacle as several youths were left stranded in Harare’s streets as they could not get transport or travelling allowances.

During preparations for the latest celebrations, party provincial youth members, Munashe Mtutsa and David Muhambi were reportedly suspended for allegedly mishandling preparations for the event.

Funds embezzlement allegations have also followed football matches which have also been staged before to celebrate the nonagenarian leader’s birthdays. Radio VOP