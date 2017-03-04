Tyrone Mings claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ‘out to get him’

By Toby Gannon | The Sun |

Tyrone Mings says he felt Zlatan Ibrahimovic was out to get him.

The Manchester United striker faces a three-game ban for violent conduct after elbowing Mings in the face.

Mings had stamped on Ibrahimovic’s head minutes earlier, with both incidents going unpunished.

The Bournemouth defender, 23, said: “He’s a good, physical player. I knew what sort of battle I’d be in for.

“I felt an elbow when the ball came in. I had a feeling he was coming for me the whole game.

“It was a good battle all day.”

Mings denied trying to deliberately hurt Ibrahimovic, 35.

When asked whether he meant to stamp on the Manchester United star, he said: “Not at all. I would never do that.

“Hard and fair is how I like to tackle. Off the ball stuff like that isn’t part of my game.”

But United captain Wayne Rooney was furious with the treatment of his team-mate.

He said: “The referee didn’t see Tyrone Mings try and stamp on Zlatan’s head.

“I was right there and it’s wrong in football. Everyone likes to go in and tackle in the game, but to stamp on a player’s head is wrong and there is no place for it.

“I’ve been on the end of studs to the head and it’s not nice.

“I’m sure the right punishment will be given after the game.”

Roo, 31, also said he did not see Ibrahimovic’s elbow on Mings.

He added: “Both players went for the ball but I was out at the corner at the time so didn’t see.”