Gimmicks of A Zimbabwe political alliance

By  Darlington  Nyambiya

Zimbabwe  is  currently  going  through an Economic , Social and  Political Crisis  which  has mainly  been caused  by weak state institutions  and  lack  of  leadership renewal since  independence  in  1980. President Mugabe who is the only  leader Zimbabwe has ever known for the past 37 years has  shown no signs  of wanting to retire despite the economic turmoil  and  being the World’s  Oldest   Leader  at  93  years.

He recently closed the door on  his ambitious lieutenants in Zanu Pf  when he  indicated that they did  not possess the skills of statecraft to successed him as President but at the same time tried  to prop up his young wife  into the Zanu PF  succession matrix,  by insisting that  ‘She (Grace Mugabe) is well-seasoned now, she’s a very strong character very much accepted by the people.’

This statement  caused  outrage as  it  was  interpreted  by many people  to  mean  that  he  wanted  to  create  a  Mugabe Dynasty. However , as  President  Mugabe pursues  plans  for his   Dynasty  , the  only  way to stop his plans and to get  out  of  this  Crisis  is  for  the  Opposition  Parties  to  come together  and  form  a  Grand Alliance  for  the  2018 General  Election  to  challenge  the  Dominance  of  Zanu Pf. The reality is that there is a big possibility a Grand Alliance might not happen due to political haggling caused  by greed and egos.

The main basis for a Grand Alliance to happen is for  smaller parties that  are  in CODE to  not just look from their own perspective of seeking equality in the Grand Alliance with bigger players but to also understand the MDC-T’s main concern of not wanting  to piggyback other  political parties in the  name of a Grand Alliance.

At the end of the day a Grand Alliance which includes all the opposition political parties is what most Zimbabweans are clamouring for and a  united opposition has a  better chance to unseat Zanu Pf from power in September 2018 but there is a strong possibility it might not happen as smaller parties will likely coalesce in CODE while MDCT is strongly believed to have already struck a behind the scenes alliance pact  with  Zimpf (Mujuru) and  to a lesser extent with Welshman Ncube’s MDC to form the Democratic Coalition (DECO).

The two main impediments to a Grand Alliance are that CODE is demandingequality while DECO is demanding that each political party’s capability be recognised by the Grand Alliance. If and when these two impediments are  overcome then a Grand Alliance is a possibility for Zimbabwe in the 2018 General Elections.

Mugabe and Zanu Pf’s long rule in Zimbabwe can only  be  ended  by  a united opposition that will combine strategies , capabilities and resources into one powerful unit against a single & demotivated enemy, in time for the General Election in September 2018.

In  conclusion , The MDCT as the biggest opposition party  is rightly searching for political players who will complementand enhance  its 2018 Election Strategy.

However  the  MDCT is  cautioned against being  high handed in negotiations with smaller parties but it is encouraged to strive to reach a compromise in the interest of the nation so that a Grand Alliance becomes a reality since it stands to benefit the most by inheriting the political crown of the national presidency if  the Grand Alliance wins the  2018 Elections to form a Grand Coalition Government.

The same negotiation strategy the MDC-T successfully used against ZimPF’s , to mirror its shortcomings against ZimPF’s capabilities can  also be utilised in negotiations with CODE to reach a Grand Alliance Agreement , otherwise smaller parties will be spoilers in the 2018 Elections.

And last but not least a Grand Alliance must only be seen as a solid base to start from on the long and torturous journey to dethrone Zanu PF from power in the 2018  General  Elections.

The Grand   Alliance  will need to  do  much  more ; beginning with targeting  the under 35s to register to vote as they constitute 70 % of the population , re-energise its  urban base for  a high turnout on election day  and it must conduct rigorous voter education in rural areas to counter coercion and intimidation by Zanu PF.

The Writer : Darlington Nyambiya  is the President of  the Local Solutions Council (LSC) , a leading Zimbabwe Think Tank. The LSC is a Think Tank with members from diverse Zimbabwean communities in politics, business , religion and sports. He is  also a Pro Democracy Activist , Political Strategist , Human Rights  Defender , Social Media Commentator , Writer and a Business Executive.

