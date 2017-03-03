Two journalists arrested over report about Mugabe’s health

18
976

HARARE — A lawyer in Zimbabwe says two journalists and a publishing executive have been arrested for an article reporting that the health of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe is deteriorating.

President Robert Mugabe
Time to Rest: President Robert Mugabe in Nigeria

Human rights lawyer Obey Shava said Friday that the article was published in Zimbabwe’s NewsDay newspaper. The story Thursday mentioned a “fresh health scare.”

Mugabe, who turned 93 last month, flew to Singapore on Wednesday for what his spokesman called a “scheduled medical review.”

Shava says reporter Richard Chidza, editor Wisdom Mudzungairi and executive Sifikile Thabete face a charge of insulting the president.

Shava works for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, a group that says it has represented nearly 200 people charged with the same crime. People convicted of insulting Mugabe can face jail time, though some cases have been thrown out. Associated Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • It deteriorated long time ago,.Rotting.

  • The most flourishing recycling company in Africa is the ‘political recycling class’…

  • 93 years sounds like a big number,anyone around this age is bound to deteriorate on his/her age

  • Gushungo vahombe izvi ndezva Mwari guyz

  • It is now a chargeable offence to call spade a spade! He has long passed sell by date.

    • Kkkkkkkk we must call it a hoe o axe now

  • When is he dying?

  • So which means even if he dies all independent journalist they musnt report about it only media controlled by ZANU they are allowed to tell us propaganda ndipo paunonzwa zvichinzi vamugabe vafa zvishoma kkkkkk

  • I don’t know why people are so obsessed about this decayed fossil called Mugabe. Even my 10 months old daughter can see it clearly that the man has now arrived at his destination. Nothing last forever, even the mountains will shake and break into pieces. Whether he is or not sick, he will die and those who think he is God because of tips will repent their deeds only if they’re luck.

    The new and the much anticipated leader will come and make Zimbabwe great and autonomous again. Endurance pays big, keep calm.

  • Kkkk kti wangwarisiwa navanhu hre macake akadyiwa akawandisa ka pamuviri wagara uchirwara

  • Even if he dies zbc is going to tell us that vamugabe vafa zvishona because of fear of victimization kkkkk

  • So if he dies no one is to report about, only ZANU…???????

  • OK they got arrested under what charge exactly?

  • Perfect Pat

    Kanogona kutodzoka kari fit kamudhara kaya lolest

  • Perfect Pat

    Ndikaseka zvangu

  • Ko zvinoera here?Ko chasara chii? So you mean we have to praise this old sod?
    When is he going to die?