Sungura King assists Faheem Somanje

Sungura musician Alick Macheso will tomorrow assists upcoming musician Faheem Somanje in launching his debut album ‘Ndezvedzinza’ at Legends Sports Club in Marondera.

Somanje has been getting assistance from the musician and promoter Daniel Masaiti.

The young musician said he was grateful to Masaiti and Macheso as they worked day in day out in making sure he launches the album.

“They have been instrumental in my career and as we launch the album, I pay tribute to them,” he said.

Macheso features on one of the songs that speaks about inheritance.

The ‘Gungwa’ singer said it was his duty to assist young musicians as a way of safeguarding legacies of the departed legends.

“That’s the only way we can safeguard the legacy of the departed musicians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Macheso will perform at Pamuzinda tonight at a show that is likely to thrill.

He continues with his performances after firing three band members.

His publicist, Tich Makahamadze, said it was going to be an explosive weekend.The Herald