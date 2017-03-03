Pastor G celebrates 18 years in music

By Nyasha Kada

Popular gospel musician, Pastor G, this year celebrates 18 years of his music career and the Indestructible singer had some advice to offer to the local gospel music industry.

Pastor G being a consistent gospel musician who has experienced a lot during the 18 years had encouraging words for fellow gospel musicians, saying the state of gospel music in the country is growing.

Among the things he pointed out during his interview with H-Metro recently at the Star FM studios is that artistes need to focus on creativity, calling, consistency and character.

“There is no doubt that the state of gospel music in the country is growing and probably the biggest genre in the land.

“I just want to share something that I feel is necessary for our local gospel so it gets to another level.

“Artistes need to be creative, other than just recycling hymns and choruses from the church. Only a few are telling us a story or issues and these are the story telling songs that tackle on issues are songs that change people’s lives.

“Gospel music is about touching people’s lives so they want to know God.

“Creativity is a bit of a challenge right now with our music and without it everything is a bit too predictable,” said Pastor G.

Pastor G who started his career with the group Tidings of Love said gospel artistes should do the music because it is a calling from God.

“Some artistes are doing it for the money, but with gospel music you do it because God has called u to do it.

“There were times I felt like quitting because there was no money but then God reminded me the purpose what I was doing it for,” he said.

He added: “At the end of the day artistes just have to keep consistent with their music, let’s have the music coming in every now and then.

“Musicians also need to show character by learning from their mistakes.”

Pastor G has 10 albums to his name. H-Metro