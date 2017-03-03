Newspaper vendor vanishes with $176 sales proceeds

A Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd vendor, who stole 176 newspapers, has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service.

Jonathan Mahura (41) pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande last week, who sentenced him to 14 months in jail for theft.

Six months were set aside on condition Mahura does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Two months were suspended on condition that he restitutes Zimpapers the $176.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Simudzai Primary School.

Zimpapers was represented by its loss control officer, Ms Juliet Mushayahembe.

Prosecuting, Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura said Mahura was employed by Zimpapers as a vendor.

Between January 21 and 29 this year, Mahura was given 176 newspapers to sell for a dollar each at Kamfinsa Shopping Centre.

Mahura sold the newspapers, but failed to remit the proceeds. He was arrested on February 22, this year when he reported for work at Herald House. Nothing was recovered.

Meanwhile, a self-proclaimed prophet who snatched a handbag and stole two cellphones from an unsuspecting woman in Chitungwiza, was yesterday jailed for three years, writes Tafadzwa Zimoyo.

Munyaradzi Ngoma pleaded guilty to the charges, but told the court that he took the phones after he had told the woman to put them under a tree so that he would exorcise demons possessing her.

His two accomplices were still at large. Ngoma appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso charged with theft.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Katona told the court that on February 2 at around 7pm as Chenai Charamba was walking to Chidodo Supermarket, New Zengeza 4 shops, Ngoma and his two accomplices blocked Charamba before grabbing her bag, snatched a Samsung Galaxy 3V and an iPhone 5 before running away.

She shouted for help, but to no avail.

Charamba later reported the matter to police, leading to investigations.

The Samsung Galaxy 3V was recovered from one Leonard Bonzo who implicated Ngoma. The Herald