Gringo: “All the people who are saying I am dead are satanists”

9
744

By Praise Masvosva

Popular comedian Lazarus Boora, fondly known as Gringo, says he will be bouncing back soon. He is working on three projects.

Lazarus Boora (centre) popularly known as Gringo
Lazarus Boora (centre) popularly known as Gringo

The Hatfield-based comedian said that he has three scripts, which will hit the market soon. He also scoffed at his death rumours circulating on social media.

In an interview, Gringo said: “All the people who are saying I am dead are satanists, how can they wish me to die? I am there kicking and fine.

“I was shocked to receive such news and if you have time feel free to visit me. I am fine and I go to my work.

“It’s better if people tell me they want new stuff rather than spreading malicious news.”

He added: “I have three scripts which I am working right now. I am only looking for the money, as soon as I get it I will drop my offering.

“A drama is different from Zim dancehall where you can just go on your laptop and produce a song.

“To have a drama series requires a lot of things like cameras and other things. I am sure the offering will win hearts of many just like my previous stuff.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR