Ex-lover drags musician to court for child support

By Cynthia Dube

Contemporary rhumba musician Clement ‘Magwaza’ Mlilo has been dragged to the Maintenance Court by his ex-girlfriend seeking $100 per month for the upkeep of their child.

Magwaza of Nkulumane 11 suburb and popularly known for his trademark ‘Kokotsha Makokotsha’ chant, was nervous to an extent that when Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya ordered him to take a seat in the dock, he sat on the floor.

Mlilo’s ex-girlfriend Ms Selephi Mlilo (33) of Njube suburb told Mr Tashaya that Magwaza is irresponsible and she needed the money for the upkeep of their 15-year-old son.

“Your Worship, Magwaza is a celebrity and I want him to maintain his child. I need the money to buy food, clothes and pay school fees for our child,” she said.

Magwaza said he could not afford the money that was claimed by his ex-girlfriend because he is making very little from his music.

“I realise less than $50 per month and I can afford to give her $30 per month. I have lot of responsibilities including looking after my wife and taking care of my other five children,” he said.

Magwaza said he also pays bills and school fees for other children.

Ms Mlilo interjected and told the magistrate that $30 was too little as their child’s school fees is $53 per term.

The magistrate ordered Magwaza to pay $30 per month for the upkeep of his child.

“You will deposit $30 into the applicant’s bank account starting from this month end. You will do so until your child attains the age of 18 or becomes self sufficient. Applicant, I have considered that he has other children,” said Mr Tashaya. The Chronicle