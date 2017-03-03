Ex-lover drags musician to court for child support

By Cynthia Dube
Contemporary rhumba musician Clement ‘Magwaza’ Mlilo has been dragged to the Maintenance Court by his ex-girlfriend seeking $100 per month for the upkeep of their child.
Magwaza of Nkulumane 11 suburb and popularly known for his trademark ‘Kokotsha Makokotsha’ chant, was nervous to an extent that when Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya ordered him to take a seat in the dock, he sat on the floor.
Mlilo’s ex-girlfriend Ms Selephi Mlilo (33) of Njube suburb told Mr Tashaya that Magwaza is irresponsible and she needed the money for the upkeep of their 15-year-old son.
“Your Worship, Magwaza is a celebrity and I want him to maintain his child. I need the money to buy food, clothes and pay school fees for our child,” she said.
Magwaza said he could not afford the money that was claimed by his ex-girlfriend because he is making very little from his music.
“I realise less than $50 per month and I can afford to give her $30 per month. I have lot of responsibilities including looking after my wife and taking care of my other five children,” he said.
Magwaza said he also pays bills and school fees for other children.
Ms Mlilo interjected and told the magistrate that $30 was too little as their child’s school fees is $53 per term.
The magistrate ordered Magwaza to pay $30 per month for the upkeep of his child.
“You will deposit $30 into the applicant’s bank account starting from this month end. You will do so until your child attains the age of 18 or becomes self sufficient. Applicant, I have considered that he has other children,” said Mr Tashaya. The Chronicle