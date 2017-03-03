Church took my goblins, I want them back

By Sharon Chiware

A self-proclaimed tsikamutanda from Mkoba 20 in Gweru who recently confessed to using necromancy drawn from marine spirits to kill people and perform cleansing ceremonies is accusing a Pentecostal church leader of withholding his goblins for personal use.

Musiyiwa Denhere (46) made the stunning revelations on Sunday when he stormed the B-Metro newsroom in Gweru claiming that he had just had an altercation with the church’s leadership after they refused to give him back three goblins they took from him under the guise of exorcism.

“I used to be a traditional healer using goblins and marine spirits. I then decided to repent and be baptised so that I can leave my evil doings. He (prophet) sent his lieutenant to my house and they confiscated three goblins namely Chamufodya, Chavasikana and Chavakomana. After the incident they promised to destroy the goblins but to my surprise the goblins returned and destroyed all the riches that I amassed using them. They even started tormenting me and my family. He is now using them in his church and I now want them back,” he said.

Denhere said he had resolved to go back to his old life and would this week be re-accepted and incorporated by the marine spirits he once despised to end months of sleepless nights.

“I do not have any other option except to go back to what I was doing before. I no longer have a social life because my friends are now shunning me, my landlord chased me away from his house and I’m now a destitute.

“I want to sue him for defamation because he uses me in his church videos uploaded on Youtube to advertise his church calling himself Shumba Yevaroyi (foe of the witches) referring to me. This man completely ruined my life,” fumed Denhere.

Efforts to get a comment from the prophet were futile as his daughter who said her name is Precious, working at the church office, asked this reporter to give her the questions which she said would be responded to by 1 PM on Friday last week.

However, Precious’ phone later went unanswered on several occasions when this reporter tried to get hold of her. B Metro