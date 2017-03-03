‘Bicycle Rapist’ gets four life sentences

A 19-year-old man, who followed his victims on a bicycle and threatened them with a knife before raping them, has been sentenced by the Upington High Court to four life sentences.

Police said in a statement on Friday that the accused, who was not named, will also serve four 15-year prison sentences and two 5-year terms in jail for the robberies and assaults he was convicted for. Police said in a statement on Friday that the accused, who was not named, will also serve four 15-year prison sentences and two 5-year terms in jail for the robberies and assaults he was convicted for.

Between 2014 and 2015 the accused caused an uproar in the Upington community when he raped, robbed and assaulted three females, said Captain Sergio Kock .

“The suspect would follow his victims with a bicycle, threaten them with a knife, rape them once or twice and rob them of their belongings after assaulting them.”

Kock said the youngest victim was only 16 years old when she was attacked. The other two were both aged 18.

DNA tests linked the accused to the crimes. He was arrested in Rosedale, Upington.

The accused eventually pleaded guilty and was classified as a serial rapist by the court.

Kock said the four life sentences will run concurrently with the robbery and assault sentences.

The ZF Mcawu Cluster Commander, Major General Kolie Mathys lauded Detective Warrant Officer Marius Struwig from the Upington Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for excellent detective work.

“The SAPS member’s hard work, sleepless nights and diligence ensured the arrest of the ‘Bicycle Rapist’ as he was dubbed,” said Mathys.