Winky D takes Nama joy to Midlands

Dancehall star Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D who recently scooped two National Arts Merit Awards, has lined up shows in Midlands province this weekend to celebrate his latest achievement.

The musician is billed to perform at Midlands Hotel on Friday and Caravan Park in Zvishavane on Saturday.

Winky D scooped Best Album and People’s Choice awards.

The musician, through his manager Jonathan Banda, said they were ready to roll in Midlands as they celebrate their Nama achievements. He last performed in the province last year when he released his album ‘Gafa Futi’.

“This year started on a high note for us. We really appreciate the support we are getting from our fans,” said Banda.

It will be a double celebration for the musician and the promoters of the shows 2 Kings Entertainment who also scooped the Best Promoter award at Nama.

The promotions company’s director Dee Nosh said they are geared to celebrate with their fans in Midlands.

“Most people at 2 Kings Entertainment come from Midlands and we are grateful that we won the award. It is good to celebrate with our own,” he said.

Nosh said they have done their best to make sure fans are safe from rains.

“We have set up tents so that fans are safe from rains. The two shows will be welcome shows for students who are coming back for their varsity studies,” he added.

Cliff Mataga who owns Caravan Park said he was happy to host the show.

“2 Kings have done their part and we have done our part as the hosts. The show is one of the biggest events that will be held at this place. We have set tents so that people will not be affected by rains. They should come in their numbers to support us,” he said The Herald