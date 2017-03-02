Umlazi massacre suspect won’t seek bail

By Nosipho Mngoma | IOL |

The family of four people slain in an uMlazi shooting spree have come face to face with one of the men suspected of the murders.

“Seeing him is disturbing,” said Nathi Mzila.

“The child is only 25 yet he has done so much damage to our family. But we’re just leaving everything to the justice system,” he said.

Mzila was speaking after Sanele Makhanya appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Makhanya is charged with four counts of murder.

It is alleged he killed Zithulele Mzila, 33, Lungisani, 25, Hlengiwe, 30, and their mother Sibongile, 69. Hlengiwe was also raped.

The family believes the life of another relative was saved by police who responded while an accused known as “Nkalakatha” was assaulting her.

He opened fire on police and was shot dead at the scene.

Makhanya was captured by the KZN Provincial Task Team at a hideout in uMlazi’s N section on Monday.

Another accomplice involved in the crime is still at large.

On Wednesday, Makhanya walked into a packed courtroom and stood in the dock in a designer golf shirt with his head bowed. Asked to confirm his name and age, he simply nodded. He told the court that he did not want to apply for bail.

There were murmurings from the public gallery as magistrate Judy Gurie read out the nine charges against him, including attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

State advocate Sipho Magwaza told the court that Makhanya may possibly plead to the charges later this month.

Residents who attended the case on Wednesday had signed a petition by the Umlazi Policing Forum calling on the court not to grant Makhanya bail.

The petition also urged police to investigate the matter “properly” to ensure that “criminals like Mr Sanele Makhanya are not released due to insufficient evidence”.

Mzila thanked the police for their speedy response on the night of the murders and for Makhanya’s swift arrest.

He commended their work on the case and thanked government officials and the community for their support.

After the murders, residents went on a rampage and torched the home of “Nkalakatha”, who is believed to be the kingpin of a gang that has been terrorising residents in the area.

His father, an inyanga, and his mother had to flee their home under police guard on Sunday.

Residents have also said that his funeral must not take place in their neighbourhood.

The case was adjourned to later this month, and Makhanya was remanded.