Mugabe, 93, flies to Singapore for ‘medical review’

7
657

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who celebrated his 93rd birthday last week, flew to Singapore on Wednesday for a “scheduled medical review”, his spokesperson said.

File Picture: President Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe

Mugabe appeared frail at his birthday party on Saturday, when he stood for more than an hour to deliver his speech, but he paused for lengthy periods and mumbled at times.

“The president left this morning for Singapore for a scheduled medical review,” his press secretary George Charamba told the state-run Herald newspaper.

“We expect him back in the country early next week.”

 Mugabe, the world’s oldest national leader, has held power since 1980 during a reign marked by repression of dissent, vote-rigging and a sharp economic decline for the country.

He recently spent several weeks in Asia on his annual vacation, returning in late January, though it has not been officially confirmed that he had medical treatment during the trip.

He has made regular trips to Singapore for medical check-ups, and his health is a frequent subject of speculation.

In 2011, WikiLeaks released a US diplomatic cable from 2008 saying that Mugabe was reported to have prostate cancer and had less than five years to live.

In 2016, the government had to deny that he had died abroad during his annual vacation.

The ruling ZANU-PF party has been riven by factionalism for years as Mugabe has declined to name a successor.

Senior Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen as a leading contender to be the next president, as is Mugabe’s 51-year-old wife, Grace.

Mugabe’s spokesperson was not available to comment to AFP. news24

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • can it be his last trip, it will nice to go 6 feet down when he returns back to Africa

  • 1
    2
    3
    4
    5
    6
    7
    8
    9
    10
    11
    12
    13
    14
    15
    16
    17
    18
    19
    20
    21
    22
    23
    24
    25
    26
    27
    28
    29
    30
    31
    32
    33
    34
    35
    36
    37
    38
    39
    40
    41
    42
    43
    44
    45
    46
    47
    48
    49
    50
    51
    52
    53
    54
    55
    56
    57
    58
    59
    60
    61
    62
    63
    64
    65
    66
    67
    68
    69
    70
    71
    72
    73
    74
    75
    76
    77
    78
    79
    80
    81
    82
    83
    84
    85
    86
    87
    88
    89
    90
    91
    92
    93
    94
    95
    96
    97
    98
    99
    100
    101
    102
    103
    104
    105
    106
    107
    108
    109
    110
    111
    112
    113
    114
    115
    116
    117
    118
    119
    120
    121
    122
    123
    124
    125
    126
    127
    128
    129
    130
    131
    132
    133
    134
    135
    136
    137
    138
    139
    140
    141
    142
    143
    144
    145
    146
    147
    148
    149
    150
    151
    152
    153
    154
    155
    156
    157
    158
    159
    160
    161
    162
    163
    164
    165
    166
    167
    168
    169
    170
    171
    172
    173
    174
    175
    176
    177
    178
    179
    180
    181
    182
    183
    184
    185
    186
    187
    188
    189
    190
    191
    192
    193
    194
    195
    196
    197
    198
    199
    200
    201
    202
    203
    204
    205
    206
    207
    208
    209
    210
    211
    212
    213
    214
    215
    216
    217
    218
    219
    220
    221
    222
    223
    224
    225
    226
    227
    228
    229
    230
    231
    232
    233
    234
    235
    236
    237
    238
    239
    240
    241
    242
    243
    244
    245
    246
    247
    248
    249
    250
    251
    252
    253
    254
    255
    256
    257
    258
    259
    260
    261
    262
    263
    264
    265
    266
    267
    268
    269
    270
    271
    272
    273
    274
    275
    276
    277
    278
    279
    280
    281
    282
    283
    284
    285
    286
    287
    288
    289
    290
    291
    292
    293
    294
    295
    296
    297
    298
    299
    300
    301
    302
    303
    304
    305
    306
    307
    308
    309
    310
    311
    312
    313
    314
    315
    316
    317
    318
    319
    320
    321
    322
    323
    324
    325
    326
    327
    328
    329
    330
    331
    332
    333
    334
    335
    336
    337
    338
    339
    340
    341
    342
    343
    344
    345
    346
    347
    348
    349
    350
    351
    352
    353
    354
    355
    356
    357
    358
    359
    360
    361
    362
    363
    364
    365
    366
    367
    368
    369
    370
    371
    372
    373
    374
    375
    376
    377
    378
    379
    380
    381
    382
    383
    384
    385
    386
    387
    388
    389
    390
    391
    392
    393
    394
    395
    396
    397
    398
    399
    400
    401
    402
    403
    404
    405
    406
    407
    408
    409
    410
    411
    412
    413
    414
    415
    416
    417
    418
    419
    420
    421
    422
    423
    424
    425
    426
    427
    428
    429
    430
    431
    432
    433
    434
    435
    436
    437
    438
    439
    440
    441
    442
    443
    444
    445
    446
    447
    448
    449
    450
    451
    452
    453
    454
    455
    456
    457
    458
    459
    460
    461
    462
    463
    464
    465
    466
    467
    468
    469
    470
    471
    472
    473
    474
    475
    476
    477
    478
    479
    480
    481
    482
    483
    484
    485
    486
    487
    488
    489
    490
    491
    492
    493
    494
    495
    496
    497
    498
    499
    500
    501
    502
    503
    504
    505
    506
    507
    508
    509
    510
    511
    512
    513
    514
    515
    516
    517
    518
    519
    520
    521
    522
    523
    524
    525
    526
    527
    528
    529
    530
    531
    532
    533
    534
    535
    536
    537
    538
    539
    540
    541
    542
    543
    544
    545
    546
    547
    548
    549
    550
    551
    552
    553
    554
    555
    556
    557
    558
    559
    560
    561
    562
    563
    564
    565
    566
    567
    568
    569
    570
    571
    572
    573
    574
    575
    576
    577
    578
    579
    580
    581
    582
    583
    584
    585
    586
    587
    588
    589
    590
    591
    592
    593
    594
    595
    596
    597
    598
    599
    600
    601
    602
    603
    604
    605
    606
    607
    608
    609
    610
    611
    612
    613
    614
    615
    616
    617
    618
    619
    620
    621
    622
    623
    624
    625
    626
    627
    628
    629
    630
    631
    632
    633
    634
    635
    636
    637
    638
    639
    640
    641
    642
    643
    644
    645
    646
    647
    648
    649
    650
    651
    652
    653
    654
    655
    656
    657
    658
    659
    660
    661
    662
    663
    664
    665
    666
    667
    668
    669
    670
    671
    672
    673
    674
    675
    676
    677
    678
    679
    680
    681
    682
    683
    684
    685
    686
    687
    688
    689
    690
    691
    692
    693
    694
    695
    696
    697
    698
    699
    700
    701
    702
    703
    704
    705
    706
    707
    708
    709
    710
    711
    712
    713
    714
    715
    716
    717
    718
    719
    720
    721
    722
    723
    724
    725
    726
    727
    728
    729
    730
    731
    732
    733
    734
    735
    736
    737
    738
    739
    740
    741
    742
    743
    744
    745
    746
    747
    748
    749
    750
    751
    752
    753
    754
    755
    756
    757
    758
    759
    760
    761
    762
    763
    764
    765
    766
    767
    768
    769
    770
    771
    772
    773
    774
    775
    776
    777
    778
    779
    780
    781
    782
    783
    784
    785
    786
    787
    788
    789
    790
    791
    792
    793
    794
    795
    796
    797
    798
    799
    800
    801
    802
    803
    804
    805
    806
    807
    808
    809
    810
    811
    812
    813
    814
    815
    816
    817
    818
    819
    820
    821
    822
    823
    824
    825
    826
    827
    828
    829
    830
    831
    832
    833
    834
    835
    836
    837
    838
    839
    840
    841
    842
    843
    844
    845
    846
    847
    848
    849
    850
    851
    852
    853
    854
    855
    856
    857
    858
    859
    860
    861
    862
    863
    864
    865
    866
    867
    868
    869
    870
    871
    872
    873
    874
    875
    876
    877
    878
    879
    880
    881
    882
    883
    884
    885
    886
    887
    888
    889
    890
    891
    892
    893
    894
    895
    896
    897
    898
    899
    900
    901
    902
    903
    904
    905
    906
    907
    908
    909
    910
    911
    912
    913
    914
    915
    916
    917
    918
    919
    920
    921
    922
    923
    924
    925
    926
    927
    928
    929
    930
    931
    932
    933
    934
    935
    936
    937
    938
    939
    940
    941
    942
    943
    944
    945
    946
    947
    948
    949
    950
    951
    952
    953
    954
    955
    956
    957
    958
    959
    960
    961
    962
    963
    964
    965
    966
    967
    968
    969
    970
    971
    972
    973
    974
    975
    976
    977
    978
    979
    980
    981
    982
    983
    984
    985
    986
    987
    988
    989
    990
    991
    992
    993
    994
    995
    996
    997
    998
    999
    1000
    u mad bro?
    let’s count up to a thousand Again
    1
    2
    3
    4
    5
    6
    7
    8
    9
    10
    11
    12
    13
    14
    15
    16
    17
    18
    19
    20
    21
    22
    23
    24
    25
    26
    27
    28
    29
    30
    31
    32
    33
    34
    35
    36
    37
    38
    39
    40
    41
    42
    43
    44
    45
    46
    47
    48
    49
    50
    51
    52
    53
    54
    55
    56
    57
    58
    59
    60
    61
    62
    63
    64
    65
    66
    67
    68
    69
    70
    71
    72
    73
    74
    75
    76
    77
    78
    79
    80
    81
    82
    83
    84
    85
    86
    87
    88
    89
    90
    91
    92
    93
    94
    95
    96
    97
    98
    99
    100
    101
    102
    103
    104
    105
    106
    107
    108
    109
    110
    111
    112
    113
    114
    115
    116
    117
    118
    119
    120
    121
    122
    123
    124
    125
    126
    127
    128
    129
    130
    131
    132
    133
    134
    135
    136
    137
    138
    139
    140
    141
    142
    143
    144
    145
    146
    147
    148
    149
    150
    151
    152
    153
    154
    155
    156
    157
    158
    159
    160
    161
    162
    163
    164
    165
    166
    167
    168
    169
    170
    171
    172
    173
    174
    175
    176
    177
    178
    179
    180
    181
    182
    183
    184
    185
    186
    187
    188
    189
    190
    191
    192
    193
    194
    195
    196
    197
    198
    199
    200
    201
    202
    203
    204
    205
    206
    207
    208
    209
    210
    211
    212
    213
    214
    215
    216
    217
    218
    219
    220
    221
    222
    223
    224
    225
    226
    227
    228
    229
    230
    231
    232
    233
    234
    235
    236
    237
    238
    239
    240
    241
    242
    243
    244
    245
    246
    247
    248
    249
    250
    251
    252
    253
    254
    255
    256
    257
    258
    259
    260
    261
    262
    263
    264
    265
    266
    267
    268
    269
    270
    271
    272
    273
    274
    275
    276
    277
    278
    279
    280
    281
    282
    283
    284
    285
    286
    287
    288
    289
    290
    291
    292
    293
    294
    295
    296
    297
    298
    299
    300
    301
    302
    303
    304
    305
    306
    307
    308
    309
    310
    311
    312
    313
    314
    315
    316
    317
    318
    319
    320
    321
    322
    323
    324
    325
    326
    327
    328
    329
    330
    331
    332
    333
    334
    335
    336
    337
    338
    339
    340
    341
    342
    343
    344
    345
    346
    347
    348
    349
    350
    351
    352
    353
    354
    355
    356
    357
    358
    359
    360
    361
    362
    363
    364
    365
    366
    367
    368
    369
    370
    371
    372
    373
    374
    375
    376
    377
    378
    379
    380
    381
    382
    383
    384
    385
    386
    387
    388
    389
    390
    391
    392
    393
    394
    395
    396
    397
    398
    399
    400
    401
    402
    403
    404
    405
    406
    407
    408
    409
    410
    411
    412
    413
    414
    415
    416
    417
    418
    419
    420
    421
    422
    423
    424
    425
    426
    427
    428
    429
    430
    431
    432
    433
    434
    435
    436
    437
    438
    439
    440
    441
    442
    443
    444
    445
    446
    447
    448
    449
    450
    451
    452
    453
    454
    455
    456
    457
    458
    459
    460
    461
    462
    463
    464
    465
    466
    467
    468
    469
    470
    471
    472
    473
    474
    475
    476
    477
    478
    479
    480
    481
    482
    483
    484
    485
    486
    487
    488
    489
    490
    491
    492
    493
    494
    495
    496
    497
    498
    499
    500
    501
    502
    503
    504
    505
    506
    507
    508
    509
    510
    511
    512
    513
    514
    515
    516
    517
    518
    519
    520
    521
    522
    523
    524
    525
    526
    527
    528
    529
    530
    531
    532
    533
    534
    535
    536
    537
    538
    539
    540
    541
    542
    543
    544
    545
    546
    547
    548
    549
    550
    551
    552
    553
    554
    555
    556
    557
    558
    559
    560
    561
    562
    563
    564
    565
    566
    567
    568
    569
    570
    571
    572
    573
    574
    575
    576
    577
    578
    579
    580
    581
    582
    583
    584
    585
    586
    587
    588
    589
    590
    591
    592
    593
    594
    595
    596
    597
    598
    599
    600
    601
    602
    603
    604
    605
    606
    607
    608
    609
    610
    611
    612
    613
    614
    615
    616
    617
    618
    619
    620
    621
    622
    623
    624
    625
    626
    627
    628
    629
    630
    631
    632
    633
    634
    635
    636
    637
    638
    639
    640
    641
    642
    643
    644
    645
    646
    647
    648
    649
    650
    651
    652
    653
    654
    655
    656
    657
    658
    659
    660
    661
    662
    663
    664
    665
    666
    667
    668
    669
    670
    671
    672
    673
    674
    675
    676
    677
    678
    679
    680
    681
    682
    683
    684
    685
    686
    687
    688
    689
    690
    691
    692
    693
    694
    695
    696
    697
    698
    699
    700
    701
    702
    703
    704
    705
    706
    707
    708
    709
    710
    711
    712
    713
    714
    715
    716
    717
    718
    719
    720
    721
    722
    723
    724
    725
    726
    727
    728
    729
    730
    731
    732
    733
    734
    735
    736
    737
    738
    739
    740
    741
    742
    743
    744
    745
    746
    747
    748
    749
    750
    751
    752
    753
    754
    755
    756
    757
    758
    759
    760
    761
    762
    763
    764
    765
    766
    767
    768
    769
    770
    771
    772
    773
    774
    775
    776
    777
    778
    779
    780
    781
    782
    783
    784
    785
    786
    787
    788
    789
    790
    791
    792
    793
    794
    795
    796
    797
    798
    799
    800
    801
    802
    803
    804
    805
    806
    807
    808
    809
    810
    811
    812
    813
    814
    815
    816
    817
    818
    819
    820
    821
    822
    823
    824
    825
    826
    827
    828
    829
    830
    831
    832
    833
    834
    835
    836
    837
    838
    839
    840
    841
    842
    843
    844
    845
    846
    847
    848
    849
    850
    851
    852
    853
    854
    855
    856
    857
    858
    859
    860
    861
    862
    863
    864
    865
    866
    867
    868
    869
    870
    871
    872
    873
    874
    875
    876
    877
    878
    879
    880
    881
    882
    883
    884
    885
    886
    887
    888
    889
    890
    891
    892
    893
    894
    895
    896
    897
    898
    899
    900
    901
    902
    903
    904
    905
    906
    907
    908
    909
    910
    911
    912
    913
    914
    915
    916
    917
    918
    919
    920
    921
    922
    923
    924
    925
    926
    927
    928
    929
    930
    931
    932
    933
    934
    935
    936
    937
    938
    939
    940
    941
    942
    943
    944
    945
    946
    947
    948
    949
    950
    951
    952
    953
    954
    955
    956
    957
    958
    959
    960
    961
    962
    963
    964
    965
    966
    967
    968
    969
    970
    971
    972
    973
    974
    975
    976
    977
    978
    979
    980
    981
    982
    983
    984
    985
    986
    987
    988
    989
    990
    991
    992
    993
    994
    995
    996
    997
    998
    999
    1000
    u mad bro?
    Like this so it can be top comment and piss people off.

    • To be an arsehole is not only to be an anus

    • To be an arsehole is not only to be an anus

    • 1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      10
      11
      12
      13
      14
      15
      16
      17
      18
      19
      20
      21
      22
      23
      24
      25
      26
      27
      28
      29
      30
      31
      32
      33
      34
      35
      36
      37
      38
      39
      40
      41
      42
      43
      44
      45
      46
      47
      48
      49
      50
      51
      52
      53
      54
      55
      56
      57
      58
      59
      60
      61
      62
      63
      64
      65
      66
      67
      68
      69
      70
      71
      72
      73
      74
      75
      76
      77
      78
      79
      80
      81
      82
      83
      84
      85
      86
      87
      88
      89
      90
      91
      92
      93
      94
      95
      96
      97
      98
      99
      100
      101
      102
      103
      104
      105
      106
      107
      108
      109
      110
      111
      112
      113
      114
      115
      116
      117
      118
      119
      120
      121
      122
      123
      124
      125
      126
      127
      128
      129
      130
      131
      132
      133
      134
      135
      136
      137
      138
      139
      140
      141
      142
      143
      144
      145
      146
      147
      148
      149
      150
      151
      152
      153
      154
      155
      156
      157
      158
      159
      160
      161
      162
      163
      164
      165
      166
      167
      168
      169
      170
      171
      172
      173
      174
      175
      176
      177
      178
      179
      180
      181
      182
      183
      184
      185
      186
      187
      188
      189
      190
      191
      192
      193
      194
      195
      196
      197
      198
      199
      200
      201
      202
      203
      204
      205
      206
      207
      208
      209
      210
      211
      212
      213
      214
      215
      216
      217
      218
      219
      220
      221
      222
      223
      224
      225
      226
      227
      228
      229
      230
      231
      232
      233
      234
      235
      236
      237
      238
      239
      240
      241
      242
      243
      244
      245
      246
      247
      248
      249
      250
      251
      252
      253
      254
      255
      256
      257
      258
      259
      260
      261
      262
      263
      264
      265
      266
      267
      268
      269
      270
      271
      272
      273
      274
      275
      276
      277
      278
      279
      280
      281
      282
      283
      284
      285
      286
      287
      288
      289
      290
      291
      292
      293
      294
      295
      296
      297
      298
      299
      300
      301
      302
      303
      304
      305
      306
      307
      308
      309
      310
      311
      312
      313
      314
      315
      316
      317
      318
      319
      320
      321
      322
      323
      324
      325
      326
      327
      328
      329
      330
      331
      332
      333
      334
      335
      336
      337
      338
      339
      340
      341
      342
      343
      344
      345
      346
      347
      348
      349
      350
      351
      352
      353
      354
      355
      356
      357
      358
      359
      360
      361
      362
      363
      364
      365
      366
      367
      368
      369
      370
      371
      372
      373
      374
      375
      376
      377
      378
      379
      380
      381
      382
      383
      384
      385
      386
      387
      388
      389
      390
      391
      392
      393
      394
      395
      396
      397
      398
      399
      400
      401
      402
      403
      404
      405
      406
      407
      408
      409
      410
      411
      412
      413
      414
      415
      416
      417
      418
      419
      420
      421
      422
      423
      424
      425
      426
      427
      428
      429
      430
      431
      432
      433
      434
      435
      436
      437
      438
      439
      440
      441
      442
      443
      444
      445
      446
      447
      448
      449
      450
      451
      452
      453
      454
      455
      456
      457
      458
      459
      460
      461
      462
      463
      464
      465
      466
      467
      468
      469
      470
      471
      472
      473
      474
      475
      476
      477
      478
      479
      480
      481
      482
      483
      484
      485
      486
      487
      488
      489
      490
      491
      492
      493
      494
      495
      496
      497
      498
      499
      500
      501
      502
      503
      504
      505
      506
      507
      508
      509
      510
      511
      512
      513
      514
      515
      516
      517
      518
      519
      520
      521
      522
      523
      524
      525
      526
      527
      528
      529
      530
      531
      532
      533
      534
      535
      536
      537
      538
      539
      540
      541
      542
      543
      544
      545
      546
      547
      548
      549
      550
      551
      552
      553
      554
      555
      556
      557
      558
      559
      560
      561
      562
      563
      564
      565
      566
      567
      568
      569
      570
      571
      572
      573
      574
      575
      576
      577
      578
      579
      580
      581
      582
      583
      584
      585
      586
      587
      588
      589
      590
      591
      592
      593
      594
      595
      596
      597
      598
      599
      600
      601
      602
      603
      604
      605
      606
      607
      608
      609
      610
      611
      612
      613
      614
      615
      616
      617
      618
      619
      620
      621
      622
      623
      624
      625
      626
      627
      628
      629
      630
      631
      632
      633
      634
      635
      636
      637
      638
      639
      640
      641
      642
      643
      644
      645
      646
      647
      648
      649
      650
      651
      652
      653
      654
      655
      656
      657
      658
      659
      660
      661
      662
      663
      664
      665
      666
      667
      668
      669
      670
      671
      672
      673
      674
      675
      676
      677
      678
      679
      680
      681
      682
      683
      684
      685
      686
      687
      688
      689
      690
      691
      692
      693
      694
      695
      696
      697
      698
      699
      700
      701
      702
      703
      704
      705
      706
      707
      708
      709
      710
      711
      712
      713
      714
      715
      716
      717
      718
      719
      720
      721
      722
      723
      724
      725
      726
      727
      728
      729
      730
      731
      732
      733
      734
      735
      736
      737
      738
      739
      740
      741
      742
      743
      744
      745
      746
      747
      748
      749
      750
      751
      752
      753
      754
      755
      756
      757
      758
      759
      760
      761
      762
      763
      764
      765
      766
      767
      768
      769
      770
      771
      772
      773
      774
      775
      776
      777
      778
      779
      780
      781
      782
      783
      784
      785
      786
      787
      788
      789
      790
      791
      792
      793
      794
      795
      796
      797
      798
      799
      800
      801
      802
      803
      804
      805
      806
      807
      808
      809
      810
      811
      812
      813
      814
      815
      816
      817
      818
      819
      820
      821
      822
      823
      824
      825
      826
      827
      828
      829
      830
      831
      832
      833
      834
      835
      836
      837
      838
      839
      840
      841
      842
      843
      844
      845
      846
      847
      848
      849
      850
      851
      852
      853
      854
      855
      856
      857
      858
      859
      860
      861
      862
      863
      864
      865
      866
      867
      868
      869
      870
      871
      872
      873
      874
      875
      876
      877
      878
      879
      880
      881
      882
      883
      884
      885
      886
      887
      888
      889
      890
      891
      892
      893
      894
      895
      896
      897
      898
      899
      900
      901
      902
      903
      904
      905
      906
      907
      908
      909
      910
      911
      912
      913
      914
      915
      916
      917
      918
      919
      920
      921
      922
      923
      924
      925
      926
      927
      928
      929
      930
      931
      932
      933
      934
      935
      936
      937
      938
      939
      940
      941
      942
      943
      944
      945
      946
      947
      948
      949
      950
      951
      952
      953
      954
      955
      956
      957
      958
      959
      960
      961
      962
      963
      964
      965
      966
      967
      968
      969
      970
      971
      972
      973
      974
      975
      976
      977
      978
      979
      980
      981
      982
      983
      984
      985
      986
      987
      988
      989
      990
      991
      992
      993
      994
      995
      996
      997
      998
      999
      1000
      u mad bro?
      let’s count up to a thousand Again
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      10
      11
      12
      13
      14
      15
      16
      17
      18
      19
      20
      21
      22
      23
      24
      25
      26
      27
      28
      29
      30
      31
      32
      33
      34
      35
      36
      37
      38
      39
      40
      41
      42
      43
      44
      45
      46
      47
      48
      49
      50
      51
      52
      53
      54
      55
      56
      57
      58
      59
      60
      61
      62
      63
      64
      65
      66
      67
      68
      69
      70
      71
      72
      73
      74
      75
      76
      77
      78
      79
      80
      81
      82
      83
      84
      85
      86
      87
      88
      89
      90
      91
      92
      93
      94
      95
      96
      97
      98
      99
      100
      101
      102
      103
      104
      105
      106
      107
      108
      109
      110
      111
      112
      113
      114
      115
      116
      117
      118
      119
      120
      121
      122
      123
      124
      125
      126
      127
      128
      129
      130
      131
      132
      133
      134
      135
      136
      137
      138
      139
      140
      141
      142
      143
      144
      145
      146
      147
      148
      149
      150
      151
      152
      153
      154
      155
      156
      157
      158
      159
      160
      161
      162
      163
      164
      165
      166
      167
      168
      169
      170
      171
      172
      173
      174
      175
      176
      177
      178
      179
      180
      181
      182
      183
      184
      185
      186
      187
      188
      189
      190
      191
      192
      193
      194
      195
      196
      197
      198
      199
      200
      201
      202
      203
      204
      205
      206
      207
      208
      209
      210
      211
      212
      213
      214
      215
      216
      217
      218
      219
      220
      221
      222
      223
      224
      225
      226
      227
      228
      229
      230
      231
      232
      233
      234
      235
      236
      237
      238
      239
      240
      241
      242
      243
      244
      245
      246
      247
      248
      249
      250
      251
      252
      253
      254
      255
      256
      257
      258
      259
      260
      261
      262
      263
      264
      265
      266
      267
      268
      269
      270
      271
      272
      273
      274
      275
      276
      277
      278
      279
      280
      281
      282
      283
      284
      285
      286
      287
      288
      289
      290
      291
      292
      293
      294
      295
      296
      297
      298
      299
      300
      301
      302
      303
      304
      305
      306
      307
      308
      309
      310
      311
      312
      313
      314
      315
      316
      317
      318
      319
      320
      321
      322
      323
      324
      325
      326
      327
      328
      329
      330
      331
      332
      333
      334
      335
      336
      337
      338
      339
      340
      341
      342
      343
      344
      345
      346
      347
      348
      349
      350
      351
      352
      353
      354
      355
      356
      357
      358
      359
      360
      361
      362
      363
      364
      365
      366
      367
      368
      369
      370
      371
      372
      373
      374
      375
      376
      377
      378
      379
      380
      381
      382
      383
      384
      385
      386
      387
      388
      389
      390
      391
      392
      393
      394
      395
      396
      397
      398
      399
      400
      401
      402
      403
      404
      405
      406
      407
      408
      409
      410
      411
      412
      413
      414
      415
      416
      417
      418
      419
      420
      421
      422
      423
      424
      425
      426
      427
      428
      429
      430
      431
      432
      433
      434
      435
      436
      437
      438
      439
      440
      441
      442
      443
      444
      445
      446
      447
      448
      449
      450
      451
      452
      453
      454
      455
      456
      457
      458
      459
      460
      461
      462
      463
      464
      465
      466
      467
      468
      469
      470
      471
      472
      473
      474
      475
      476
      477
      478
      479
      480
      481
      482
      483
      484
      485
      486
      487
      488
      489
      490
      491
      492
      493
      494
      495
      496
      497
      498
      499
      500
      501
      502
      503
      504
      505
      506
      507
      508
      509
      510
      511
      512
      513
      514
      515
      516
      517
      518
      519
      520
      521
      522
      523
      524
      525
      526
      527
      528
      529
      530
      531
      532
      533
      534
      535
      536
      537
      538
      539
      540
      541
      542
      543
      544
      545
      546
      547
      548
      549
      550
      551
      552
      553
      554
      555
      556
      557
      558
      559
      560
      561
      562
      563
      564
      565
      566
      567
      568
      569
      570
      571
      572
      573
      574
      575
      576
      577
      578
      579
      580
      581
      582
      583
      584
      585
      586
      587
      588
      589
      590
      591
      592
      593
      594
      595
      596
      597
      598
      599
      600
      601
      602
      603
      604
      605
      606
      607
      608
      609
      610
      611
      612
      613
      614
      615
      616
      617
      618
      619
      620
      621
      622
      623
      624
      625
      626
      627
      628
      629
      630
      631
      632
      633
      634
      635
      636
      637
      638
      639
      640
      641
      642
      643
      644
      645
      646
      647
      648
      649
      650
      651
      652
      653
      654
      655
      656
      657
      658
      659
      660
      661
      662
      663
      664
      665
      666
      667
      668
      669
      670
      671
      672
      673
      674
      675
      676
      677
      678
      679
      680
      681
      682
      683
      684
      685
      686
      687
      688
      689
      690
      691
      692
      693
      694
      695
      696
      697
      698
      699
      700
      701
      702
      703
      704
      705
      706
      707
      708
      709
      710
      711
      712
      713
      714
      715
      716
      717
      718
      719
      720
      721
      722
      723
      724
      725
      726
      727
      728
      729
      730
      731
      732
      733
      734
      735
      736
      737
      738
      739
      740
      741
      742
      743
      744
      745
      746
      747
      748
      749
      750
      751
      752
      753
      754
      755
      756
      757
      758
      759
      760
      761
      762
      763
      764
      765
      766
      767
      768
      769
      770
      771
      772
      773
      774
      775
      776
      777
      778
      779
      780
      781
      782
      783
      784
      785
      786
      787
      788
      789
      790
      791
      792
      793
      794
      795
      796
      797
      798
      799
      800
      801
      802
      803
      804
      805
      806
      807
      808
      809
      810
      811
      812
      813
      814
      815
      816
      817
      818
      819
      820
      821
      822
      823
      824
      825
      826
      827
      828
      829
      830
      831
      832
      833
      834
      835
      836
      837
      838
      839
      840
      841
      842
      843
      844
      845
      846
      847
      848
      849
      850
      851
      852
      853
      854
      855
      856
      857
      858
      859
      860
      861
      862
      863
      864
      865
      866
      867
      868
      869
      870
      871
      872
      873
      874
      875
      876
      877
      878
      879
      880
      881
      882
      883
      884
      885
      886
      887
      888
      889
      890
      891
      892
      893
      894
      895
      896
      897
      898
      899
      900
      901
      902
      903
      904
      905
      906
      907
      908
      909
      910
      911
      912
      913
      914
      915
      916
      917
      918
      919
      920
      921
      922
      923
      924
      925
      926
      927
      928
      929
      930
      931
      932
      933
      934
      935
      936
      937
      938
      939
      940
      941
      942
      943
      944
      945
      946
      947
      948
      949
      950
      951
      952
      953
      954
      955
      956
      957
      958
      959
      960
      961
      962
      963
      964
      965
      966
      967
      968
      969
      970
      971
      972
      973
      974
      975
      976
      977
      978
      979
      980
      981
      982
      983
      984
      985
      986
      987
      988
      989
      990
      991
      992
      993
      994
      995
      996
      997
      998
      999
      1000
      u mad bro?
      Like this so it can be top comment and piss people off.

  • Hoo vanodzoka rini

  • Tick tock …tick