Man drags ex-wife to court over $9 400

By Prosper Dembedza

A Harare woman appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $9 400 from her ex-husband’s company.

Sinikiwe Mparutsa (46) was facing two counts of theft when she appeared at Mbare Magistrates’ Court.

In her opposing affidavit, Sinikiwe denied stealing money from Classic Super Foods Private Limited, arguing that the company was matrimonial property.

The prosecutor Mr Daniel Muchimbiri told the court that the complainant had the right to bring the matter before the courts because the ownership wrangle was resolved by the Supreme Court.

The matter was postponed to March 10.

Allegations are that on April 27, 2016, Sinikiwe unlawfully requested for $4 000 from Custon Bonyongwe, who was a cashier at company.

The court heard that Bonyongwe gave Sinikiwe the money through a cash requisition voucher without the knowledge and authority of Mr Alvin Nyaradzai Mparutsa, who is the company director.

Mr Muchimbiri alleged that on May 30, 2016 Sinikiwe also unlawfully raised a cash requisition of $5 400 from Bonyongwe and was given the money under another cash requisition voucher number 5182 without the knowledge and authority of Mr Mparutsa.

The complainant was prejudiced of $9 400 and nothing was recovered.

Sinikiwe had earlier on appeared in another court together with her brother, Bright Chiororo (40), on two counts of fraud.

The matter was postponed to March 6 by magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje after the pair’s legal practitioner submitted that his defence outline was not yet ready. They are on $150 bail.

It is alleged that sometime between September and December 2011, Sinikiwe misrepresented to Classic Super Foods Private Limited that Chiororo was employed by the company and he was awarded different amounts as salary for four months.The Herald