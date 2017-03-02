Make-or-break for Manyuchi Make-or-break for Manyuchi

By Robson Sharuko

Firstly, he offered a ringside seat to boxing legend Manny Pacquaio and now the ambitious promoter of Charles Manyuchi’s big night in Singapore is courting one of Asia’s richest men for a grand show that could be a game-changer in the Zimbabwean boxer’s quest for greatness.

Alexander Shah, the Singaporean businessman who is staging Manyuchi’s super fight when the Zimbabwean defends his World Boxing Council welterweight silver title against Uzbekistan’s Quadratillo Abduqarox, an undefeated boxer whose handlers believe is on the path to superstardom, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the mega bout on March 25 lives up to expectations.

The 23-year-old Abduqarox, who has won all his 10 professional fights, leads a cast of Uzbekistan boxers who have exploded onto the scene, in recent years, and are desperate to make their mark in the world and also tap into the riches that professional boxing, especially at the very top, guarantees.

He won his 10th fight in Singapore last month, which was used by his team as part of their preparations for the showdown against Manyuchi, and while Abduqarox will be fighting on familiar territory, the Zimbabwean will be making his first adventure into South East Asia where he hopes to make a big impression.

Manyuchi hasn’t hidden his desire to become the world’s best, in his weight division, and that means producing an impressive show in Singapore, as part of a mission which could see him knocking on the doors of a possible adventure into the big money league of Las Vegas, where the best boxers in the world make their fortune.

And, should Pacquaio accept the promoter’s offer to be ringside when Manyuchi defends his title in Singapore on March 25, the Zimbabwean knows a superb performance on the night could provide a ticket for him into the world of global boxing superstars where he believes he belongs and is part of his destiny.

Shah, the Singaporean promoter, has close links with Pacquaio, the Fillipino star who blazed the trail that Manyuchi wants to follow, rising from a humble background to box his way to global superstardom, and millions of dollars in the bank for his efforts, and as he approaches the twilight of his great career in the ring, he has also turned his hand on nurturing other boxers and opening doors for them through his vast international network.

And, more importantly for Manyuchi, the promoter of his Singaporean adventure is also reaching out for influential people who could also help him become the global star he wants should he make a big impression on March 25.

And very few multi-millionaire Asians have a passion for sport, and also the right connections around the world to make a difference with just one phone call, than Tony Fernandes, the wealthy Malaysian businessman who transformed budget airline, AirAsia, from a debt-ridden entity with only two aircrafts when he acquired it into a thriving billion dollar firm that now employees more than 17 000 people and flies to about 72 destinations.

Last year alone, the company’s revenue rose to $1,2 billion and where there were only two Boeing 737-300 passenger jets, and $11 million in debt when Fernandes took over, the company now boasts of 80 aircraft and has changed the way the people of South East Asia now fly with its budget services and catchy tagline ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’.

Fernandes, who also has interests in a hotel group that has hotels in Malaysia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Australia and India was reported to be worth around a net $530 million last year and his business dealings have seen him venture into Formula One and also English football where he is the owner of former Premiership side Queens Park Rangers, who now play in the second-tier Championship.

The owners of QPR say they have so far ploughed more than $300 million into the club.

A tweet posted by Shah revealed his connection with Fernandes and why Manyuchi’s fight in Singapore could be a game-changer for the Zimbabwean with a lot of influential people, who could change his life, watching.

“Datuk @tonyfernandes interested to sponsor WBC World Boxing in Singapore, coming to Malaysia soon too,” Shah posted on Fernandes’ Twitter account last week.

“Another great fight coming to Singapore, Manyunchi will be defending his WBC silver in Singapore vs Qudratillo @asianboxing @ryansongalia.”

A number of influential boxing publications have also taken a huge interest in the fight.

“The bulk of the Far East boxing is traditionally limited to a big Five – Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and (previously) Southern Korea, with China gradually overtaking the latter place over the last decade,” the influential boxingscene.com website noted.

“However, there are some other fight scenes, and one of them is heating up rapidly.

“Responsible for a new market (alongside some of his partners) is Alexander Shah (Cartel Promotions) of Singapore. Combining his efforts with Farkhan Haron (FH Promotions) of Malaysia he staged a nice-packed little show at Johor International Convention Centre in Johor, Malaysia, yesterday. It was Shah’s second boxing tourney, and more are coming soon.

“Stars of a new market are two rising Uzbek stars, who started their careers in homeland but continued them not in Russia (a usual path of more talented Uzbek boxers) but in different states. Middleweight Azizbek Abdugofurov added another sound name to his impressive resume by stopping Indonesian Aleksander Bajawa (41-3-4, 14 KOs) in just two rounds.

“Another Uzbek is Quadratillo Abduqaxorov, competing at a welterweight class, (and) the master plan for Abduqaxorov is to get within the same ring with WBC Silver 147lb champion Charles Manyuchi (20-2-1, 12 KOs) of Zimbabwe, who is ranked #4 by the WBC and #6 by the WBA and IBF.

“This fight is said to be shaping up for March.”

Manyuchi has already told The Herald he is ready for the showdown.

“I am ready for it mentally.

“I only need to be physically ready but I think I am going to win,” Manyuchi said.

The Zimbabwean has already won his last two bouts outside the continent by recording victories in Italy and Russia but, according to analysts, his fight in Singapore could be the game-changer that could open the doors for him to fight for the world title and the big money which his talent appears to promise.

He has been training at his base in Zambia and his local parners, Mr T-35, are also busy organising a grand send-off for the boxer when he leaves Lusaka for his Singaporean adventure which could provide the platform for him to jump into the league of the elite boxers of the world who fight for million dollar cheques. The Herald