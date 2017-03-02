Diva collaborates with Magacha on new video

By Tawanda Matanhire

Award-winning gospel-dancehall artiste Tinashe Magacha has collaborated with Selmor Mtukudzi on a track titled ‘Chikomba’.

The ecstatic Magacha said he is impressed with the work he put on to his latest offering citing that Mtukudzi’s contribution has added icing to the cake. The song will be released this week.

“I am really happy and impressed with this song. It’s a dream come true track and Selmor made it even better by adding her flair and taste, making it my favourite song at the moment,” Magacha said.

‘Chikomba’ is a song which was translated from the 10 virgins’ story in the Bible to appeal to the present day situations, yet relating to daily Christian living.

He said the move to collaborate with Mtukudzi came because she inspires him in many ways.

“Apart from her music, the way she dresses and the way she presents herself to her fans is appealing,” he said.

Mtukudzi said she was amazed by Magacha’s talent and she was happy to work with him.

“I’m happy with the work I did with Tinashe. He is such a talented guy and it was a great pleasure working with him,” Mtukudzi said.

Mtukudzi also hinted that her journey on collaborations will not end here as she has plans for more endeavours in that regard this year.

“I have done collaborations with other artistes. On my latest album I did a song with Matthias Mhere called ‘Ndinochengetwa naMwari’ and another one I did with Bufallo Souljah called ‘Sorry Babe’.

“I did another one with Andy Muridzo which is yet to be released. So I have always been open to collaborations,” she said.

Magacha made an entry on to the music scene last year when he released the single ‘Mvura Ngainaye’, which received fair airplay on local radio stations and won the a PERMICAN award in Best Male Artiste category. The Herald