Cisse tips Gerrard

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse believes that his ex-team captain Steven Gerrard has what it takes to become a’great manager.’

The Frenchman was part of the Liverpool team that sealed one of the best comebacks in football history when they came back from 3-0 down at half-time, to win the 2005 Champions League final against a star-studded AC Milan side.

Gerrard led the comeback with Liverpool’s first goal and also won the penalty that gave Xabi Alonso the chance to level proceedings from the spot.

Cisse, who came on in the second half of that game revealed that Gerard sent then manager Rafa Benitez and the Reds staff out of the dressing room at half-time, before delivering a war cry that sparked the players into life.

“He gave the best captain’s speech I ever heard in my career,’ Cisse told the Mirror.

“He asked everyone to leave, including Rafa, he just asked to be with the players.

“That’s what gave us the power to go and win the game. You need to have some b– to do this.

“It’s in his DNA, he was talking to us, trying to make us feel like we could give our best. I think he will be a great manager.

“I don’t know if that’s what he wants to do, but he’s at the academy and it’s a great start for him and I see him as a manager.”

Cisse enjoyed glorious times at Liverpool – and is also convinced Jurgen Klopp will win the title within the next two years.

Cisse was part of the Champions League-winning team in 2005 and admits that incredible night in Istanbul was the best of his much-travelled and colourful career.

From suffering two horrific leg breaks, being part of the infamous France World Cup strike and some of the best haircuts in football, life has never been dull.

But the 35-year-old striker, who has just retired from football, believes that despite their setback at Leicester on Monday night, Klopp is exactly the manager that his beloved Liverpool need to bring the good times back to Anfield.ESPN