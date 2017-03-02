Ailing Cde Chinx resumes shows

By Vasco Chaya

Veteran musician Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira, who has been unwell for the past three years, says he had to muster a lot of courage to perform at President Robert Mugabe’s birthday party held in Matobo.

Cde Chinx, who performed with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Band, told the Daily News that he is “battling an unknown illness”.

“I am still unwell. Ndiri kurwara chaizvo. Handichazivawo kuti chii chiri kundidya (I am suffering from an unidentified illness).

“. . . Mugabe’s birthday party was my first performance this year because of my ever-deteriorating health.

“I have told myself that I should wake up and start working as my health is not improving at all.

“In fact, I have started looking for shows,” the veteran freedom fighter said.

The 21st February bash follows the brief performance he did at the City Sports Bar Jam session year after several years away from the stage.

Last year, Patricia Makoni — one of Comrade Chinx’s two wives — told this paper that both medical doctors and spiritual healers had failed to diagnose the Chikopokopo singer’s illness.

“My tears were not tears of joy but the donation made me realise how bad the situation has become. Ndabva ndafunga kuti vakomana ndipo pazosvika situation here apa; Cde Chinx munhu aizvishandira. (It made me realise Comrade Chinx’s health has deteriorated to a point of making him unable to fend for himself),” said an emotional Makoni after receiving goods worth $500 from a pro-development social media group called The Hub on behalf of her unwell husband.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) says it will finally hand over the house it built for Comrade Chinx in recognition of his contribution to the country.

“We are planning a grand handover ceremony in March where all and sundry will be invited to witness and celebrate.

“We believe this project has never been done before and Zima derives immense pleasure in it.

“He was consistent in the music industry despite that his compositions or creations does not translate into cash or anything tangible,” said Zima chairperson Joseph Nyadzayo yesterday. Daily News

  • Get well soon

  • Kudai ukangofuma wakafa

  • Sometimes you can see that life is not very fair, for a liberation fighter to force things for living when it’s very open that your health is not fine. Something needs be done don’t treat our fighters like that.

    • No this guy is silly,dumb,ignorant,foolish and naive. Kudai akafa b4 2000 it was far much better. He was one of Mugabe’s praise singer. Just but yesterday Mugabe went for a medical check up in Singapore adii kuenda naye since he was his butt licker? Manje anofa very fast koz Doctors and nurses are on strike. Its guys like him who transformed Zim from a nobble Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins. Kudai afa slowly but surely

  • Get well Cde Chinx…May the Good Lord give you strength to carry on….

  • He had to sing for his food,politicians remember you the moment you die they shower you with praises

  • We are suffering bcz of these comrades.

  • Ailing Cde Chinx and Mugabe…. it’s not far wen Zim will celebrate