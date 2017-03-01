Zimplow director’s maintenance appeal drags on over payslips

By Cynthia Dube

A Bulawayo magistrate has deferred ruling on a Zimplow director’s application for a reduction in maintenance from $1 200 to $444 per month because he produced three different payslips in court.

Stanley Ndlovu of Hillside suburb, through his lawyer Ms Queen Chimbo of T Hara and Partners, told magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya that he could no longer afford to pay $1 200 per month to his estranged wife Mrs Enesia Ndlovu for the upkeep of their two children and spousal maintenance.

Last week, Ndlovu said Zimplow cut his salary from $7 100 to $2 587 per month and the magistrate ordered him to bring his payslip.

Ms Chimbo gave the magistrate three different payslips which showed different deductions and job titles.

Mr Tashaya said the payslips were confusing.

“Your payslips are confusing. There is a payslip for October 2016 and it shows that there was a loan deduction of $750 per month and it also showed that the company was deducting $2 558 every month because you misused company funds when you were sent to attend a workshop in China. All the deductions were due in June this year but they are no longer indicating,” he said.

“Respondent your January payslip is even more confusing because the old one used to indicate a tax version but this one is full of allowances. There are no longer deductions on it. What happened with loan deductions that were on your payslip last year.. they just vanished?” he said.

Mr Tashaya said the current payslip indicated that Usher High School was deducting more than $1 000 from his salary yet on previous payslips it showed that Masiyephambili Primary school was deducting more than $1 000 for school fees for his children with Mrs Ndlovu.

Ndlovu`s lawyer failed to clarify why the payslips were showing different deductions.

Ms Chimbo pleaded with the court to postpone the matter so that she gets answers from Ndlovu.

The court heard that Ndlovu had changed positions from being a director to a works executive at Mealie Brand, a division of Zimplow Holdings.

Mrs Ndlovu told the court that she is still expecting to receive $1 200 for her upkeep and the children’s.

“My husband used to take care of us for the past 20 years and l didn`t drag him to court to fix him. I want to remind him of what he is supposed to do as a father. I want to dismiss the allegations that l am now a businesswoman. I am not working and l still need support from my husband. Which child is at Usher because ours are at Masiyephambili?” she asked.

The magistrate postponed the matter to March 6 and told Ndlovu’s lawyer to come with an explanation why her client`s payslips keep changing.

Ndlovu pays $622 in spousal maintenance and $578 for his two children every month.