Two ZPFs emerge

26
1704

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) elders — Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa — have said they will not fight former ally Joice Mujuru over the party’s name but co-exist as separate political entities using the same name.

Gumbo told the Daily News yesterday that while he and Mutasa were the founders and custodians of ZPF, his camp will not approach the courts in an attempt to block Mujuru from using the party name.

“If they think they can hold a congress, they can go ahead, it is their democratic right and we will not make any attempt to stop them because we are going  to have ours in May,  if all goes well,” Gumbo said.

“What is a fact and cannot be wished away is that we formed this party and we remain its bona fide owners after she (Mujuru) had failed in the mandate we had given her to lead us,” he said.

“Now the reality is that we head ZPF. Anything they want to do in the name of a congress is a circus and that is why we will not challenge them,” Gumbo said, adding “we have other serious issues to worry about than to think about what other parties are doing”.

This comes as Mujuru — who no longer sees eye-to-eye with Gumbo and Mutasa following a fallout over her leadership — has reportedly drafted a list of preferred lieutenants to take up key positions in her camp, ahead of their convention.

These include Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and either John Shumba Mvundura or Elliot Kasu as her two deputies.

While Mujuru’s ZPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has said the congress is set for end of March or beginning of April, the exact date is expected to be announced tomorrow after a national executive council meeting.

He, however, said “the fact that we are going for national convention means that all positions, including that of the president down to the lowest position, are vacant and anyone can contest because we are a democratic party”. Daily News

  • Maface awo looks like vanhu vapererwa kk

  • ZPF – Muj & ZPF – Mut

    • MK

      Kkkkkk

  • Mahumbwe!

  • In Zim everyone want to hv his own party, what is the benefit of having yo own party so that i can start mine?

    • Kkkkkk maybe 20 something kodwa ilizwe lincane ingakule 3 or 4 parties manje akuzwakali abantu laba kkkkkk Biti Mujuru tomorrow Chamisa so ayi ngani akula sense kahle ,bakamila zwabo tize maybe nde zve ikoko isukwedu politics taneta and moti tuka futhi moti atina gwahwi but iri bhoo

  • Ayazzzz, taneta navo mapolitical entrepreneurs muZimbabwe

  • This iz bullshit;;;; in zim how many political parties we do have ;some people thy just come to ruin MDC

  • Playing games those politicians

  • Politics is a dirty game, ndezvekungotarisa izvi

  • Chimnozororai kani

  • i don’t know if there is a true change seeker who take these guys seriously, if one got a positive mind for change, one can easily point out that it’s a zanu pf project, all this bullshit is being drafted by zanu, don’t say i never told you…..

  • how old r they these Two Niggas?

  • This is absolute nonsense. I think our so called politicians are taking the masses for granted. It just goes to show that most if not all are just interested in personal aggrandizement than truthfully serving the masses. The only opposition leader that i have respect for is Morgan Tsvangirai. He may have his own shortcomings just like any human but he has stood the test of time. All others have come and withered just like morning dew disappears when the sun rises.

  • Who cares

  • This shows president mugabe was a visionary sorrounded by hypocrites and parasites who got no idea what so ever in building the country only to milk on what ever comes their way .vane idea ipi yekuvandudza nyika ngavatitaurire

  • Elders rest please yakato chaya “time” we want new blood change only

  • horo dzenyu kuda hukuru hamuna kana future.mukurwira kuda kuzoba

  • All of them must go home and look after grandchildren we need new blood they just Mugabe

  • Didmus mutasa I think its too late for you to start a political party, you should be talking about retiring. If you became a President at your age for how long are you going to rule? What you have done in zanu pf is enough. just rest old man.

  • Ndakazviona ukatanga kuputa mbanje wakura dzinokupenza,zvino apa poti mweya yengozi plus mbanje maiweeeee

  • One of these two is a PLANT same as what happened with MDC. Too many plants in our midst who are agents of the diabolical system.

  • End this party …coz u r failing to run it

  • Brainless idiots