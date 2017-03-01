Teacher abets hubby in ‘ritual’ rape of minor

By Tendai Rupapa

In a suspected case of ritual practice, a pre-school teacher in Eastview, Harare allegedly kidnapped a girl from a creche and took the minor to her house where her husband raped her in their bedroom.

The State alleged that the minor, aged nine, had gone to the creche to collect her brother who is enrolled there.

The man, Botha Makona, is self-employed while Tariro Doreka is a teacher at Foundation Pre-school.

The couple resides in Phase 1, Eastview, Harare.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza yesterday.

They were being charged with rape and Harare lawyer Mr Emmanuel Samundombe represented them.

Ms Chimboza remanded them in custody to March 14 with instructions to approach the High Court for bail due to the gravity of their offence.

Appearing for the State, Miss Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on February 10 at around 5pm, the victim went to Foundation Pre-school to fetch her little brother.

While she was about to enter the premises, Doreka suddenly appeared and grabbed her hand.

She then took the girl to her house which is nearby, the State alleged.

Doreka proceeded to her bedroom and locked the minor inside as she went out to call her husband.

It is further alleged that Makona later came and unlocked the door and raped the girl.

After the act, Makona reportedly threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the sexual abuse to anyone.

He allegedly told her that he would cut her into pieces with a knife.

The victim went home and did not tell anyone but her mother noticed that she was having difficulties in walking.

She then questioned her prompting the minor to reveal what had happened. The Herald