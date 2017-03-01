Suspended sentence for forging O-Level results

An 18-year-old man arrested while trying to enrol for Lower Sixth using a forged Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2016 Ordinary Level results slip was yesterday given a wholly suspended sentence.

Dick Chikadza pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.

Chikadza said his desire to proceed to Advanced Level led him to forge the results slip.

He said that he paid a Mr Kawora $100 to embellish his results.

Mr Ncube sentenced Chikadza to four months in prison wholly suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

Passing sentence, Mr Ncube said the country ‘cannot have doctors without O-Level’.

Prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri said Chikadza intended to cause the arrest of Mr Kawora for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Chikadza was arrested at Goromonzi High School as he sought a place for Lower Sixth.

His results slip showed that he obtained two Us, two Es, two Ds and a C.

He replaced the results with five As, two Bs and a C.

The complainant in the matter was ZIMSEC represented by its assistant security officer, Mr Lee Banda. Ms Mukumbiri told the court on February 13, Chikadza went to Goromonzi High School seeking to enrol for Lower Sixth. He tendered the forged results slip to the school officials.

Officials at Goromonzi contacted ZIMSEC when they smelled a rat. Chikadza was then arrested.

He sat for his exams at Oriel Boys High School and only passed Integrated Science.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Harare man who is accused of printing counterfeit $5 bond notes at a house in Dzivarasekwa Extension was yesterday granted $300 bail.

Elton Nyamudahondo of Sunningdale 2 is charged with possessing articles for criminal use.

Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande set Nyamudahondo’s trial date for April 3, this year.

As part of his bail conditions, Nyamudahondo was ordered to reside at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses pending finalisation of the matter. The Herald