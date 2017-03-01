Pretoria traffic chaos: Why truck drivers are on strike

Disgruntled coal truck drivers on Wednesday morning caused havoc in Pretoria by blocking roads on their way to the Union Buildings, where they intend to hand over a memorandum condemning imminent contracting of independent power producers (IPP’s) by Eskom.

The truck drivers’ strike, organised by Coal Transportation Forum, was against the contracting of IPPs as it would lead to job losses, said the forum’s spokeswoman Mary Phali.

“We are marching using our trucks to go to the Union Buildings after the President [Jacob Zuma] announced that Eskom should get IPPs.

“This move by Eskom will affect our industry and many people will lose their jobs,” said the forum’s spokeswoman Mary Phali.

“We will later move from the Union Buildings to Marabastad after which we will leave Pretoria.”

Phali said the strike was legal. She said her organisation had permission to use trucks and go to the Union Buildings.

Motorists trying to get into Pretoria found themselves stuck in traffic as early as 5am as more than 100 trucks drove slowly and blocked lanes as they made their way into the capital city.