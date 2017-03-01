Open letter to Mugabe

Dear President Mugabe

I write this letter to you at a time when my whole body is in pain after being mercilessly brutalised by riot police yesterday (25/02/2017). The reason being that I had chosen to break the silence on the unhealthy state of our healthcare facilities in the country. Yet as a responsible citizen I have the right to call you and all other elected leaders to book and demand accountability.

Lynda Masarira of Zimbabwe Women in Politics
My message and that of the rest of the population is plain and simple. We only demand good governance, we demand employment, we demand sound policies that guarantee opportunities for everyone regardless of political affiliations, we demand to be free. We desire to be able to express ourselves and not be in hospitals afterwards. Most importantly we want a President who can be awake  long enough to be able to hear our grievances and address them.

I write to you  Mr President in the hope that as someone who once fought for freedom (or claim) to have done so,  you will understand that my cause and that of other activists is justified and that we will not be broken down or cowed but we’re determined to continue in the struggle for a better and real democratic society, in which no one will be beaten up, arrested or killed for holding divergent views.

If I may ask,  do you think you truly liberated the people yet they remain in fear and you terrorise those of us who can’t fold hands as you and your regime reverse every gain of the liberation struggle and now force us to embark on another revolution?  Don’t you ever think that your use of force has made you to appear more like Ian Smith?  Do you think your stranglehold on power is beneficial to us when all the youths have turned to drugs and stress now kills more than any other disease.

VaMugabe taneta ini hangu ndanzwa mandinyanyira. Please give me a break from your repression machinery that constantly endangers and threatens my life. I have the right to be free from torture and abuse, freedom of expression and right to life. For if there’s one thing that is certain as the rising of the sun is that I will as a young woman continue to rise in protest against an unjust colonial system coloured Black. I will remain resolute in fighting for a better Zimbabwe for my children and I’m encouraged by the more young people who are taking up the fight.  And even if I’m killed by your Gestapo just know my bones will rise and fight again.

Lastly President Mugabe if you are tired just let go of power it’s bad for you to stand in the path of progress simply because you formed ZANU PF if that’s the case we will bury you with it.  Zimbabwe is the land of my forefathers and noone including you whether war veteran or not, can or should stop me from exercising my constitutional rights.

Wake up President

Yours in tears

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

  • Ndosaka ka ka oops – chakabhurwah!

  • He is a heartless corpse n ur cries will fall on deaf ears.

  • rise natty ride

  • Munofireiko?

  • Ishungu munhu anenge arwadziwa

  • Aaaa mwana wamai hameno

  • Mukosho mukosho sisi chero ukadira pefume asi unotobuditsa zvimwe zvakaora , the problem is not mugabe , zimbabweans as a nation we failed ourself , question is how justifiable it is for mugabe at that talk shit and pple find it amusing ,clap hands , the list goes on to somebody claiming that even beyond his death he will rule but nobody find it offensive but ululate , I hear stories of supposed election posed to happen sometime next year , but we all know the outcome , how can u win a game wen playing an opponent that always shift the goal post , zimbabweans a nation of supposed educated fools who think nothing beyond self interest , the situation is like as long as I have bread on my table , wat happens next door its their baby to nurse , as long as mikosho inonzi zanu iripo forget we still need 100 years to move from where the nation was taken to by thugs (stone age era)

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    “Most importantly we want a President who can be awake long enough to be able to hear our grievances and address them,” you said.

    Good one Linda, what is the point of talking to someone who is fast asleep!

    We are in an unenviable position in that President Mugabe has perfected the art of rigging elections so that afterwards he can claim to have the mandate of the people. He has been so cunning that he has the easily corruptible and incompetent opposition in his pocket; he bribed Tsvangirai & co. during the GNU to stop them implementing the reforms. And ever since the tyrant has learned that as long as he allows the opposition to win a few gravy train seats they will contest elections regardless of how flawed and blatant his vote rigging happen to be.

    After the blatant vote rigging of the July 2013 elections, Tsvangirai and his MDC friends vowed not to contest in any future elections until reforms are implemented. Not even one reform was implemented since and yet they are all out there campaigning for the 2018 elections already! Their beady eyes are set on winning those few gravy train seats and nothing, not even Zanu PF thugs on a killing spree, will stop these opposition politicians contesting the election. They do not care that millions of ordinary Zimbabweans continue to be denied their basic right to a meaningful free vote and, most important of all, the chance to end the economic chaos gripping the nation.

    Linda, since President Mugabe is fast asleep and will never address any of your heartfelt concerns; may I suggest that you address yourself to the ordinary Zimbabweans – they are too hungry to be asleep. The people must know the precarious position we are in, in having a vote rigging tyrant with his forged mandate on the one hand and legitimised by the sell-out opposition politicians who continue to contest in flawed elections. It is us the people who give the sell-out opposition politicians their political legitimacy by blinding following them.

    Opposition politicians vowed not to contest any elections until reforms are implemented and elections are free, fair and credible; it is our sacred duty, as citizens, to make sure opposition
    politicians honour their “No reform, no elections!” resolution!