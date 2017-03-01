Millionaire kills himself and three others after crashing into parked car

By Richard Jartley- Parknison | Metro |

This is the moment the son of a millionaire killed himself and three other people in a huge explosion when he lost control of his Porsche and smashed into a parked car at high speed.

Both cars exploded with the force of the collision which happened next to a motorway between the Greek capital city of Athens and the town of Delphi.

Porsche driver Iorgos Vakakis and his friend were both killed instantly as were a 33-year-old woman and her young child who were in the parked Honda Civic.

Vakakis was the son of Greek millionaire Apostolos Vakakis, the owner of the Jumbo supermarket chain.

The horrific incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage is going viral on video-sharing websites.

It shows Mr Vakakis’ Porsche careering off the motorway at high speed and out of control before crashing into the Honda Civic sideways so hard that both vehicles shoot into a building and explode.

One of the men in the Porsche was thrown out of the vehicle in the crash but died from his injuries while the other died inside the car.

Mr Vakakis was visiting his family in Greece during a short break from his studies in the United States.

Police have launched an investigation and said that the Porsche appeared to have been travelling significantly faster than the 120-kph (75-mph) speed limit.

Mr Vakakis Jr had always been considered the future main heir of his father’s empire which includes more than 80 shops around the world, 52 of them in Greece.

In 2015, Jumbo’s annual profits amounted to £666million. Nobody from the Vakakis family has so far commented on the accident.