Man, 71, shoots burglar with his own gun

By Benida Phillips | IOL |

A man was shot dead after he broke into the home of an elderly couple in Carters Glen in Kimberley on Friday.

Barry, 71, and Hettie Wyers, 65, who are both employed at Yonder Centre for Adults with Disabilities, were on Friday morning visibly traumatised after being held at gunpoint inside their home.

The couple managed to escape unharmed from the incident that happened at about 5am.

According to Hettie, her husband was in the shower when she was confronted by a man in the hallway.

“My husband and I were already up by that time and getting ready for work. My husband was in the shower and he shouted to me that he was done. I was inside the bedroom and on my way to him I saw that there was another person inside the house. The man was standing in the hallway and he was holding a gun. He told me to come to him and show him where we kept the money.”

She said that the intruder tied their hands with neckties and ransacked their home.

“I am not sure what he did but he went from room to room. He took my jewellery, our cellphones, cigarettes, food from the freezer and money from my husband’s wallet.”

“I remember telling him to take whatever he wanted and pleaded with him not to hurt us. He even took the taxi fare for our domestic helper,” Hettie said.

She said that her husband had managed to free himself.

“After the robber was done taking all that he wanted, he came back to the bedroom and told me to show him to the door. I got up and we walked down the hallway. My husband managed to free his hands and grabbed his gun and shot at the man. The man fell down at the door.”

Hettie said that the entire incident played itself out while her husband was naked.

“My husband had just stepped out of the shower. He did not even get a chance to put on any clothes when we were accosted by the man.”

Hettie indicated that this was the first time that anything like this had happened to them.

“We have been staying in this house for 28 years and have never had such an incident happen to us before. It is tough to come to terms with the ordeal,” she said tearfully.

It is believed that five shots were fired although it is unclear how many hit the intruder.

It is also believed that the intruder was in possession of a toy gun which he used during the incident.

The police chaplain prayed for and counselled the couple as forensic investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Police spokesperson, Captain Sergio Kock, confirmed the incident.

“The police have opened an inquest docket. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Warrant Officer Kenneth Lamoen on 082 331 4712.

“The investigation continues,” said Kock.