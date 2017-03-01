Male teacher claims he was kidnapped, drugged and ‘gang-raped’ by four female ‘sperm bandits

A male teacher claims he was kidnapped, drugged and ‘gang-raped’ by four women suspected to be ‘sperm bandits’.

The man, who cannot be named legally, told cops he was sexually abused for several hours by a group of females in Lupane, Zimbabwe.

He said he woke up naked next to a bush with bruised genitals after being given a lift in mini-bus on February 17.

The victim, believed to be in his late 20s, said he was given a lift in a Toyota Quantum with South African number plates with five people on board – four women and a man who was driving the vehicle.

He told cops, the sex attack happened after the male driver made a detour to supposedly pick up someone else.

A source close to the investigation said: “The driver suddenly stopped and one of the women quickly covered his eyes while the others held his feet and hands together.

“The man said they forced him to drink a substance from a bottle and he passed out.

“He suspects they took turns to sexually assault him and took away his semen.

“After waking up he put on his clothes left at the scene and walked to the main road where he got a lift to the police station.”

The unnamed victim was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where he was treated.

Inspector Eglon Nkala appealed for witness in a bid to crack the latest case which cops treating as aggravated indecent assault.

So-called “semen harvesters” first hit the headlines in 2011 when they pounced on motorists on a road between Gweru and Harare in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean police believed there is a nationwide syndicate of women attacking men to use their semen for use in rituals that claim to make people wealthy.

Three women were arrested with 31 condoms full of semen after they were caught at a roadblock.

Last year, three other women reportedly abducted a man in Bulawayo and forced him to have sex with them before scarpering with his semen. The Sun