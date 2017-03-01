Diego Costa wants Chelsea to match contract offers from China

Diego Costa has told Chelsea to match the contract offers from clubs in the Chinese Super League, according to reports.

The Sun claims that the 28-year-old has been offered a £38 million-a-year deal to make the move to the Far East, and he wants the Premier League leaders to match what’s on the table before committing his future to Stamford Bridge.

The report claims that the striker, who has 16 Premier League goals this season, has been influenced by the offers from China.

Chelsea refused to sell Costa despite receiving a £90 million offer from Tianjin Quanjian in January.

The Chinese Super League’s transfer window closed on Tuesday but Tianjin Quanjian’s billionaire owner Shu Yuhui has suggested the club will return for Costa this summer with their unlimited budget.

‘Theoretically speaking, there is no limit on transfer budget in the summer. We can target whoever we want,’ he said.

‘But on several occasions, our targets are reluctant to join us.

‘We made an attempt for [Alexandre] Pato last year but he is not willing to come because our club was still in second division then. After we get promoted, he came.

‘We also approached Diego Costa and other stars. It remains to be seen who will join us in June but I can assure you that the new players will be on the same level as Costa.’ Metro