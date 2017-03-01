Chelsea make initial £34m bid to seal Alvaro Morata transfer from Real Madrid

By Mark Brus | Metro |

Chelsea have reportedly made an opening offer of £34million to Real Madrid for the transfer of highly-rated striker Alvaro Morata.

The Spain international has long been linked as a priority target for Blues boss Antonio Conte, who also signed him during his time as Juventus manager.

However, Real president Florentino Perez is holding out for an improved bid and is said to want closer to £43million for the in-form attacker, according to Diario Gol.

Chelsea could do with strengthening up front this summer as they face continued speculation over the future of their own star striker Diego Costa, who is wanted by clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Costa seemed to have his head turned by big money from China back in January, and Conte is understandably looking out for top class forwards to replace him if he ends up moving in the summer.

Morata, 24, looks an ideal candidate after some fine recent form, and it seems realistic that he could look to quit the Bernabeu for more guaranteed first-team football.

Real currently have Karim Benzema ahead of the former Juve man in their pecking order up front, and have also been linked with a raid for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero in that position.