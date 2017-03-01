Alexis Sanchez ready to quit Arsenal and wants Sevilla transfer move

Alexis Sanchez has decided he wants to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during a training session on February 19, 2017 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 28-year-old forward has greatly impressed for the Gunners this term but it’s understood he has grown increasingly frustrated with the side’s lack of progress domestically and in Europe.

Starsport suggest Sanchez has now made up his mind that he’s ready to quit and will be pushing for a move to Sevilla at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

It’s believed the Chilean superstar is looking to join forces with his former international boss, Jorge Sampaoli, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

The report claims Sanchez’s team-mates in north London are already aware Sanchez wants to move on and he has made no secret of this fact.

Sampaoli has been a revelation in Spain since taking over the reins at Sevilla last June, with the side sitting third in La Liga.

Real Madrid are three points ahead of Sevilla but have a game in hand over Sampaoli’s men. Metro

  • I don’t blame him,Wenger is nonsense …..mesut ozil and others to follow and arsenal suffers again…