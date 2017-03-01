Alexis Sanchez ready to quit Arsenal and wants Sevilla transfer move

Alexis Sanchez has decided he wants to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old forward has greatly impressed for the Gunners this term but it’s understood he has grown increasingly frustrated with the side’s lack of progress domestically and in Europe.

Starsport suggest Sanchez has now made up his mind that he’s ready to quit and will be pushing for a move to Sevilla at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

It’s believed the Chilean superstar is looking to join forces with his former international boss, Jorge Sampaoli, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.