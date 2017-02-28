Zimpraise director releases solo album

By Naledi Sande

Zimpraise choir director Wellington Kwenda has released his second solo eight-track album titled ‘Passion of Praise 2’.

The album was launched on Saturday at Kingston House and the venue was packed with gospel lovers.

“This is a continuation of the journey that I began with ‘Passion of Christ 1’. I believe I still have a story to tell through praise and worship,” he said.

He added that the album was released at a time when he was going through hardships hence praising God was the only thing that could help him.

“I believe ‘POP 2’ comes at a time when things have been so hard in my life to the extent that the only way that would give me relief would be to praise God.”

Zimpraise founder Joseph Madziyire paid tribute to Kwenda for his consistency in music.

“I am proud of what Welly did and I applaud him and his producer for coming up with such a polished product. I will continue to support him all the way,” said Madziyire.

In this album Kwenda roped in Joyous Celebration Mkhululi Bhebhe on the song ‘Kudenga Kuna Mwari’, which is expected to be a hit song.

“I think this praise song which talks about the existence of God in heaven and his mighty power will make waves in the music fraternity locally and even beyond our borders,” he said.

Kwenda said plans are underway to shoot the video next month.

He said he was pleased with the launch show and his first copy was auctioned for $500 and Madziyire bought it.

“Everything went well and the turnout was just amazing,” Kwenda said.

Popular artistes who performed at the launch included Ellard Cherayi, Tembalami, ZimPraise Kids, Rindai Worship and the gospel songstress Sharon Manyonganise who is popularly known for her hit song ‘Akatendeka’.

Songs making up the album include ‘Usamutendere’, ‘Tell Somebody’, ‘Shakaleke’, ‘Mwari Wenyasha and ‘Greater Things’ which features Sharon Manyonganise.

Kwenda recorded his first album in 2014 titled ‘Passion Of Praise 1’ that had tracks like ‘Yahweh’, ‘Tinodiwa naJesu’, ‘Nditungamirei’, ‘Changamire’ and ‘I worship You’. The Herald