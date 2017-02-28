Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s son survives hijacking bid

The son of famous musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has fallen victim to crime.

Themba Mhinga was on his way to visit a friend in Randburg, Johannesburg, when he was approached by a man as he stopped at a stop sign in the early hours of the morning early this month.

Randburg police spokesman Makgowanyana Maja said Mhinga was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone.

“The victim alleged that he was approached by the suspect in the early hours of the morning, 2.30am, while stationary at a stop sign.

“The suspect pulled out his car keys and the victim fought with the suspect whereby he was assaulted, and robbed of his phone,” Maja said.

He said the alleged suspect was later arrested in connection with another robbery case and is in police custody. Police investigations have linked him to the Mhinga incident.

Mhinga was not available for comment.

Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, Chaka Chaka said she received a call from Mhinga’s friends telling her that he was admitted to hospital with serious injuries following the robbery on February 5.

“Themba was nearly hijacked. We reported the matter to the police, the suspect was arrested and at the moment we are dealing with the police,” Chaka Chaka said.

“He was going to a friend’s house and he drove with a window half open (and) apparently he was attacked. We fetched him from the hospital after people who called us told us he was taken there,” she added.

Last year Chaka Chaka herself escaped being a victim of crime by a whisker when she was caught up in the middle of police shoot out with robbers in Midrand.

“Thank you all it was very close. Never seen a thing like this except in the movies. Wow,” she had remarked back then. Sowetan