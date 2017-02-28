Umahlekisa Comedy Club turns four

After landing his first award as the Outstanding Comedian, Q Dube will this week be part of the Umahlekisa Comedy Club’s 4th Anniversary in Bulawayo.

Known for his hard hitting punch lines, Q Dube will be joined on stage by Babongile Sikhonjwa, three time award nominee Ntando Van Moyo, Miss Dee, Marcus and HO as part of the celebrations on Friday at Rainbow Hotel.

Director of the comedy club, Ntando Van Moyo said they were celebrating four years of partnerships and growth.

“We’ve been working with many people for the past four years and as a brand we’ve grown. We’ve now established a permanent base that is Rainbow Hotel and Q Dube is coming down as part of the partnership deals that we want to pursue this year,” said Van Moyo.

He said on the night, apart from performances from the usual suspects, there were expected cameos from other up and coming comics.

“We have invited some comics from Botswana to come and celebrate with us. If all goes well they’ll perform some sets. What we want to do is to create synergies and have a national and regional appeal for Umahlekisa this year,” said Van Moyo.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club was established by Van Moyo and award winning comedian Clive Chigubhu in 2013 as a way to give comedians a platform to show off their talent.

They have hosted the likes of the self proclaimed godfather of comedy Edgar Langeveldt, Carl Joshua Ncube, Q Dube, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Gonyeti, Simba the Comic King and Doc Vikela at different occasions. The Chronicle