Trevor Noah buys Manhattan penthouse for over R130 million

6
1024

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has paid $10 million (over R130 million) for a penthouse in Midtown Manhattan, according to The Wall Street Journal.

South African comedian Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah

Noah reportedly sealed the deal on Monday for the three bedroom duplex penthouse is in a Stella Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

The roughly 3,600-square-foot duplex includes a wraparound terrace and views.

Noah joins the likes of the American rapper Soulja Boy, who owns a $6 million penthouse – way to go Trevor!

The local comedian recently hosted his Mzansi celebrity friends, the likes of Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo, for his 33rd birthday celebration in New York. IOL

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Good for him.
    , congratulations.

  • He deserve it

  • He deserved it ,and the relationship between his country and Western countries also help him to get this job ,,vedu ana Madam Boss an Gonyeti vanogona but panoti Mugabe apa panovasungira opportunities #tajamuka

  • And his countrymen are butchering some fellow human beings

  • He has worked hard to get to where he is – well done Trevor Noah!

  • It might help Earthly rulers in Africa to understand that a Child of God is at home anywhere on God owned magnificent Earth. Well done mate.