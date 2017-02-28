Tich Mataz trial deferred to March 13

By Fungai Lupande

The trial of radio personality Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, popularly known as Tich Mataz in entertainment circles, who is accused of trying to smuggle clothes and shoes from China into Zimbabwe, was yesterday postponed to March 13.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube said he was overwhelmed with work. Matambanadzo, who, according to court papers, is the director of ZiFM radio station, is facing charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act and is on $100 bail.

Prosecutor Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri alleged that on January 7 this year, Matambanadzo arrived at Harare International Airport aboard Kenya Airways from China.

After picking up his boxes from the carousel, he allegedly went through the green route used by those with nothing to declare.

It is alleged that he was stopped by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official Mr Patrick Mukanganwi, who asked him to go through the red route for inspection of his goods.

The court heard that Matambanadzo was handed over to one Patrick Mhanda who was in cubicle No. 3 of the red route.

He was asked to complete a declaration form and when Mr Mhanda went through his luggage he noticed that he had several suits, shirts, track bottoms and shoes.

Mr Mhanda caluculated the excise duty for the clothes which came to $538,75.

It is alleged that Mr Mhanda went into the next cubicle to capture the information into the computer system, but Matambanadzo took the opportunity to slip away.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man who failed last year’s Ordinary Level examinations was arrested at Goromonzi High School while seeking to be enrolled for Lower Sixth form using a forged results slip.

Dick Chikadza’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2016 O-Level results slip had two Us, two Es, two Ds and a C and he did not sit for Computer Studies.

He replaced the results with five As, two Bs and a C.

Chikadza pleaded guilty to charges of presenting a forged certificate or diploma to a prospective employer or institution of learning with intent to gain employment or admission.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube and will be sentenced today.

The complainant in the matter is ZIMSEC represented by its assistant security officer, Mr Lee Banda.

Prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri told the court on February 13, Chikadza went to Goromonzi High School seeking to enrol for Lower Sixth.

He tendered the forged results slip to the school officials. Suspecting that the results slip was fake, Goromonzi contacted ZIMSEC.

According to Mr Banda, Chikadza sat for his exams at Oriel Boys High School and had only one pass in Integrated Science. He was immediately arrested. The Herald