By Farayi Machamire

Government yesterday said there was no going back on urban tollgates, saying plans were at an advanced stage to erect the urban plazas.

This comes amid an outcry from motorists who argue they were already overburdened with road taxes and highway toll fees.

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere told local councils and engineers yesterday that the introduction of urban tollgates will fix scarred roads.

“We are meeting with stakeholders beginning today . . . we are moving to secure funding ,” Kasukuwere said.

“These tollgates will help fundraise for cities’ roads rehabilitation programmes. You pay your 50 cents and the roads also get fixed. We are not going back.”

Ratepayers have said government must first account for money the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) was collecting before introducing urban tollgates.

Government in 2010 took over management of vehicle licence fees and gave Zinara the mandate to administer the funds.

However, the parastatal has been accused of mismanaging the money and starving local authorities of their statutory allocations, an accusation it denies. Daily News