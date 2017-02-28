Muridzo makes peace with Maselo

By Tawanda Matanhire

Fast-rising musician Andy Muridzo, who sparked controversy over his decision to join the Jah Prayzah-led Military Touch Movement ditching his producer Tapiwa Jera in the middle of a project, has made peace with the latter ahead of his album launch on March 22.

Baba Keketso, as he is now popularly known, said he has a good relationship with Tapiwa Jera well-known as Maselo and it won’t be fair to destroy that union as players in the music industry.

“We have come a long way with Maselo and we have to value that union as artistes because it serves in the future,” Muridzo said.

“We will continue working together for the good of our fans and as well as growing in the industry,” he added.

He said his album will include songs made from both music production houses.

Maselo who has since finished working on 10 tracks of Muridzo’s forthcoming album said he was glad that Muridzo reached out to him and made amends.

“Yes he came through and we will be working together in one way or the other after this,” Maselo said.

A few weeks ago Maselo said he was withholding Muridzo’s album because he was not happy with the move by the latter to join Military Touch Movement without consulting him.

Muridzo’s fans and other stakeholders have mixed feelings over the jump to the Military movement stating that the move will dilute Muridzo’s presence in the mainstream arts industry.

However, Muridzo has vowed to continue working under the Military Touch Movement saying this will improve the country’s music industry.

“We want to make a positive change to the industry, hence my move to become a member of the Military Touch Movement,” Muridzo said.

“Maselo is a brother and we have come to an understanding. We will continue making good music for our fans,” he said.

Muridzo will launch his third album ‘Tichambotenderera’ on March 22 which is expected to be a game changer for the young artiste. The Herald