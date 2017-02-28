‘Join’ Zanu PF, Tsvangirai Tells Own Supporters

The MDC T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has told his party youth to join Zanu PF in numbers, do slogans, perform activities in order that they benefit from opportunities that are exclusive to ruling party supporters.

He said youths must not complain that they are being excluded from industrial attachments, training programmes like nursing or even employment.

“Don’t tell me that you can’t say pamberi neZanu PF. Do it and join them in their activities but know where to vote when the elections come,” said Tsvangiai.

“Chinonzi rasa ndechiri mumaoko chiri muninga unofa nacho (Zanu PF cannot take away what is deep inside your heart simply because you did their slogan). There is no need to worry about that, join them,” said Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai said this in response to youth who had complained that they were failing to get places in colleges allegedly because the prerequisite was that one should be a Zanu PF member first.

“At Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre you are required to bring a letter signed by your councillor or traditional leader indicating that you are Zanu PF or your parents have Zanu PF links otherwise you don’t get a place to study, what do we do under such circumstances?” asked one youth who declined to be named for fear of victimisation.

The Mirror contacted Mushagashe the Principal William Guzuyo who denied the allegations and said they are not partisan.

Tsvangirai also said one of the main reasons why they are advocating for a coalition is to instil confidence in the securocrats so that there is smooth transfer of power.

“We want a coalition because we don’t want to scare the securocrats so that there is smooth transfer of power, we need to assure them that there will be no revenge for various crimes committed if we win the next election,” said the veteran opposition politician. Radio VOP