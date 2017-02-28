Free bail for mum ‘killer’

By Cynthia Dube

A man from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo who was arrested last month for allegedly killing his mother after accusing her of bewitching his late daughter, has been freed on bail.

Amadi Nyathi (39) appeared before provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a murder charge.

He allegedly assaulted his late mother (name withheld) with a metal crutch all over the body after accusing her of practising witchcraft. Nyathi`s mother died after six days at Mpilo Central Hospital.

A court heard that Nyathi`s mother assaulted her son first.

She allegedly hit him with the same metal crutch after he forced her to open her wardrobe which was full of traditional herbs (muti).

The court heard that Nyathi tried to flee and his mother threw a brick at him. He allegedly fell down and she followed to continue the attack.

Nyathi allegedly hit his mother after she dropped the crutch and grabbed his private parts threatening to bite them off.

Mr Tashaya did not ask Nyathi to plead and remanded him out of custody to 20 March 2017 on free bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on January 13 this year at 10PM, Nyathi had an argument with his mother accusing her of witchcraft. He allegedly assaulted her and she died in hospital six days later from injuries sustained during the beating.

Nyathi was arrested a day after his mother died.

“Accused assaulted the now deceased all over the body with a crutch. A misunderstanding arose after accused found the now deceased with items he believed were used for witchcraft. Complainant was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where she died six days later,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“There are witnesses who saw accused assaulting the now deceased. He gave indications to the police that led to the recovery of the crutch he used in the assault.” The Chronicle