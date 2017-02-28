Bridge swept away in Cyclone Dineo flood

A bridge which has spanned the Nkankezi River in the heart of the Zvishavane-Bulawayo highway for decades has been swept away by rampaging flood waters unleashed by Cyclone Dineo.

The huge blocks which made up the bridge were washed downstream over the weekend — with witnesses reporting that the greater part of the bridge was gone.

The portion disappeared on Sunday night — blocking off the popular highway.

“I can confirm that Nkankezi River Bridge was swept away, we have been informed that it was under repair. The bridge is along the road that links Zvishavane and Bulawayo and also Gwanda and Bulawayo,” national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the Daily News yesterday.

“That means traffic intending to use this route cannot pass through and should therefore use other alternatives.

“We are advising motorists intending to travel between Bulawayo and Zvishavane to use the Bulawayo-Gweru-Zvishavane route, while those intending to travel between Gwanda and Zvishavane can use the West Nicholson dust road.”

Because of heavy rains pounding Masvingo, police warned there were threats of landslides in Bikita, that tragically claimed one life yesterday.

“We are advising people to move to higher ground. Our sub aqua unit have also rescued close to 10 people in the Shashe area,” Nyathi said.

This comes as Jeka Bridge in Mberengwa was also swept away two weeks ago as a result of the floods. Daily News