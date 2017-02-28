AFZ airlifts nearly 1 000 to safety

By Abigail Mawonde

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has airlifted nearly 1000 flood victims to safety countrywide following incessant rains that have destroyed homes and infrastructure.

AFZ public relations officer Flight Lieutenant James Chingono confirmed the development yesterday.

“Following incessant rains across the country, the AFZ continues to swiftly respond to the suffering of Zimbabweans affected by flooding.

“The AFZ has uplifted close to 1000 people from several districts of Zimbabwe namely Kwekwe, Gokwe, Buhera, Chegutu (Kutama), Gwanda, (West Nicholson) and Tsholotsho.

“The rescue operations commenced in early January this year. In Gokwe 11 people were rescued, five who were marooned at Munyati- Ngondoma rivers confluence and six who were marooned at the confluence of Sesame and Swiswi rivers were rapidly uplifted to safety.

“In Gwanda (West Nicholson) a total of 17 people were rescued after being marooned along Mzingwane River.

“In Kutama five people marooned along Manyame River were saved from imminent danger as the flooding persisted. In Siphepha area, Tsholotsho a total of 850 people have thus far been rescued. This has been the highlight of our rescue operations this year,” he said.

Flt Lt Chingono said the AFZ was dedicated to duty.

“The AFZ’s prompt response to calls for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief is one of many instances that show the outstanding dedication to duty of our personnel in helping the people of Zimbabwe during their greatest time of need.

“Our personnel have performed exceedingly well under difficult weather conditions. They are proud to serve and make an immediate difference on the lives of Zimbabweans,” he said.

“Disaster management is one of AFZ’s secondary mandates. The AFZ has over the years gained valuable experience in search and rescue operations both within Zimbabwe and in Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

“The exceptional rescue work by our officers and members are legendary. Such extraordinary work is a result of quality training of our personnel. The AFZ and other SADC air forces are cognisant of these emerging threats. As part of SADC initiatives we continue to train for disaster responses under the auspices of the SADC Standing Aviation Committee.”

In the past, the AFZ offered assistance in neighboring countries like Zambia and Namibia as part of the regional security arrangements for a coordinated approach to disasters.

“The AFZ will therefore continue to provide air assets and personnel to assist all our people as part of its constitutional obligation.

“We therefore request all people living in flood prone areas to heed flood warnings from the CPU so as to avoid loss of life.

“Where possible, people should desist from reckless behavior such as crossing flooded bridges or fishing in flooded rivers so that the needy areas are quickly attended to.

“As you know resources are not infinite, however, we will endeavor to assist all people in need,” he said. The Herald