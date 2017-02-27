Durban preacher accused of raping boy, 8

By Nosipho Mngoma | IOL |

A twenty-one-year-old Durban preacher was expected to appear in court on Monday charged with the rape of an eight-year-old boy.

The preacher was arrested on Friday following an investigation by the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences (FCS) Unit.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the alleged rape took place at the preacher’s house in Kwangcolosi near Hillcrest.

She said the child and his three friends were playing outside the preacher’s house when he sent the friends to buy airtime and the child was called into the home.

“The boys returned with the airtime and gave it to the preacher, who took it and closed the door.”

“The eight-year-old was still inside the house with him.”

“Later on, as the boys who were playing outside were about to leave, they called the boy inside the house, he came out and they all left,” said Gwala.

Several days later, he called another boy into his home but the boy refused, and when questioned by his mother about his disobedience, the boy alleged that the preacher had kissed him.

“The boy informed her that the last time he was with the preacher, he kissed him,” said Gwala.

Gwala said the boy also reported the rape of his friend by the preacher, and his mother then informed the alleged rape victim’s mother.

She said the matter was reported to Hillcrest police before being transferred to the Pinetown FCS Unit for investigation.

Themba Shelembe, the area’s ward councillor, condemned the incident, saying such trauma not only affected the child, his friends and family, but the entire rural community.

“KwaNgcolosi is an area where people in such positions are still given the utmost respect and trust.”

“For someone to violate that, to violate small boys, is extremely disappointing,” said Shelembe.

Debbie Harrison, who has worked in rape crisis counselling for 30 years, commended the children for reporting the incident and their mothers for believing them.

“Very often children hide sexual assault because the perpetrator is someone they know and who has authority over them.”

“So if the person tells them not to tell or threatens them or people they care about, it becomes difficult to speak out,” said Harrison.

She said victims of rape often feel ashamed and embarrassed, although they understand and feel that what is being done to them is wrong and unacceptable.

“What is more concerning about the rape of a child is that the perpetrator has sexualised them before the age where their minds are mature enough to deal with sex emotionally and psychologically.”