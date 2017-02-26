Ten dead in horror crash in Mpumalanga

Ten people were killed when a minibus taxi and a truck collided head-on on the old Middelburg Road (R555) heading towards Witbank near Middelburg in Mpumalanga, paramedics said on Sunday.

“At approximately 9pm last night [Saturday], paramedics from ER24 and local provincial emergency services arrived on the scene where they found the horrific crash,” ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Ten people were found inside the taxi with fatal injuries.

A 22-year-old woman was found in the front of the taxi with serious injuries. She was the only survivor in the taxi.

Paramedics extricated her from the vehicle and rushed her to Middelburg Provincial Hospital for further care.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He was treated on the scene and later transported by provincial emergency services to the same hospital. The cause of the collision was not yet known.

Local authorities attended the scene and would investigate, Vermaak said. IOL