100kg crystal meth seized in bust at OR Tambo

6
689

South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officials and sniffer dogs intercepted 100kg of crystal  with an estimated value of R30 million at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Friday.

The shipment originated in Cameroon via Istanbul on a flight from Turkey to Johannesburg, SARS said in a statement on Sunday.

“The cargo found at the transit shed was loose dried fish and 33 cans weighing three litres each that tested positive for crystal meth. The goods were handed over to South African Police Service for further investigation,” SARS said.IOL

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • This is why foreigners are being despised. Good job. I just hope corrupt officials don’t get their hands on it.

    • The post ddnt say the drugs were with foreigners .. Grow up

    • Iv been following the story. These drugs were entering sa not leaving sa. Upon further journalistic investigation (because that is what i do) i found out where they were from and the nationality of the baggae owner. Never judge a comment at face value. Now that, kind sir, is immaturity.

  • Nigerians

  • Crack kills the South Africans’ conscience and converts them into xenophobic zombies. Kudos to the Police. No drugs… No xenophobia and crime in the Eldorado of Africa